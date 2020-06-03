Gillette saw its second day of record setting high temperatures earlier this week, but those who would like things to cool down a bit before entering a long stretch of summer heat are in luck.
The area saw its first record when the high hit 91 degrees Sunday, topping its previous high temperature record of 88 degrees recorded in 1940.
Although Monday's forecast called for highs to reach 88 degrees, two degrees below the record of 90 degrees set in 2017, meteorologist Alex Calderon of the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, said it definitely could happen.
He was right.
Highs Monday reached 90 degrees at the longstanding observer location near the Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant. Even though the temperature tied 2017's mark, the National Weather Service takes the most recent date as the official record.
Temperatures will cool off throughout the remainder of the week, with temperatures ranging from the upper upper 70s to mid-80s through Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes a 20% chance of thunderstorms this evening with a 40% chance expected late in the day Saturday.
