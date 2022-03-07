Stock dogs return to Cam-plex

Kristine Mulligan got honest about her strategy Saturday.
"My big concern was to keep the pressure off so she wouldn't bite any sheep," she said, with her border collie Dika at her feet.
Mulligan and Dika were the first to complete the course and pen four sheep in the novice class during the Ewe-Betcha stock dog trials this weekend at Cam-plex East Pavilion.
The Mountain States Stock Dog Association's competition drew 22 handlers and their dogs from Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota and Minnesota. Dogs competed in open, intermediate, novice and nursery classes.
Handler Michelle Miller of Gillette organized the trials.
"I put on the trials so I have a place to play," she said.
The dogs are tasked with herding the sheep around five obstacles inside the arena, then successfully penning the small herd before their time runs out.
Miller said handlers help their dogs with basic commands such as "come by" or "walk up."
Shayne Ellenwood of Sheridan had the gate of the small pen open for his dog Ike when his 5 minutes were up.
"We just didn't quite get them penned," he said.
Ellenwood has been training Ike for about six months and said he works with the pure-bred border collie on his working ranch about every day.
"They have a job and they know what it is," he said of the breed.
