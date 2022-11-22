Manager Briana Brewer didn’t keep track of how many families visited the Frontier Auto Museum on Saturday, but she had a good indication that more than 100 kids attended the Flintstones and Jetsons themed fun day.
“I had 150 cups and I only have 20 left,” she said. “And that’s just the ones that had Kool-Aid.”
Kids took in story time and a variety of other activities at the West Second Street Museum.
Brewer said another race car themed event will take place in February.
