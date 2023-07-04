 Skip to main content
Kids build boards and earn their stripes

Home Depot Kids Workshop
Tara Miller works with her kids Audrey, 6, and Grant Smith, as her youngest son Ervin Miller snacks on a hammer Saturday during a Kids Workshop at the Home Depot in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Apollo Bredthauer stood in the lumber aisle looking over his paint and pin covered work apron.

The paint came from his first five years as a builder. He earned the pins the same way.

Home Depot Kids Workshop
A young builder works on a miniature cornhole board Saturday during a Kids Workshop at Home Depot in Gillette.

The 5-year-old was one of dozens of youngsters to attend a Kids Workshop at the Home Depot in Gillette on Saturday, where little hands built, painted and decorated miniature cornhole boards with help from their families.

“I started as a baby,” Apollo’s sister Artemis, 5, chimed in, as her brother looked over his collection of 25 pins. Their dad, Alex, confirmed.

Home Depot Kids Workshop
Apollo Bredthauer looks over the pins earned throughout more than five years of attending Kids Workshops at the Home Depot in Gillette, as he works Saturday earning another.

Kids who participate in the workshops get a pin with each they attend.

Like Apollo and his siblings, many of those in attendance show up to each workshop wearing their pin-peppered aprons.

Home Depot Kids Workshop
Jackson Gebhart, 5, celebrates after sinking a bean bag in the miniature cornhole board he built Saturday during a Kids Workshop at the Home Depot in Gillette.

The workshops are held the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kids will have an opportunity to build a treasure chest at the next workshop in August.

Home Depot Kids Workshop
Employee Valerie Rose, right, works Saturday signing up participants during a Kids Workshop at Home Depot in Gillette.

