Kids build boards and earn their stripes

Apollo Bredthauer stood in the lumber aisle looking over his paint and pin covered work apron.
The paint came from his first five years as a builder. He earned the pins the same way.
The 5-year-old was one of dozens of youngsters to attend a Kids Workshop at the Home Depot in Gillette on Saturday, where little hands built, painted and decorated miniature cornhole boards with help from their families.
“I started as a baby,” Apollo’s sister Artemis, 5, chimed in, as her brother looked over his collection of 25 pins. Their dad, Alex, confirmed.
Kids who participate in the workshops get a pin with each they attend.
Like Apollo and his siblings, many of those in attendance show up to each workshop wearing their pin-peppered aprons.
The workshops are held the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kids will have an opportunity to build a treasure chest at the next workshop in August.
