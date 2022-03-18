A number of vendors got an early start setting up Friday for the annual Home Show at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
Gail Lofing, executive director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber expects more than a hundred vendors from Wyoming and neighboring states, an uptick from last year after a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19.
"It was a rebuilding year for us," she said. "We did OK."
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Entry is free and concessions will be available.
