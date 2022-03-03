Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on March 2, 1904 and had a long list of creative talents.
He was most known for his children's books he wrote and illustrated under pen name Dr. Seuss. Before his death on Sept.24, 1991, Seuss sold more than 600 books that were translated into more than 20 different languages.
Many of his books were also adapted into television specials, a Broadway show and feature films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.