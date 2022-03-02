Gillette Little League's softball tryouts brought about 20 young athletes to Cam-plex Tuesday evening to test their skills on the diamond.
With coaches and board members organizing the tryouts and scouting talent, players flexed their batting, fielding, throwing and base running speed.
"We're going to have a draft in a couple weeks," said coach and board member Nolan Bray. "Just like Major League Baseball."
Almost like MLB is more accurate, as last year's tournament losers will get first pick in the draft. Six softball teams and eight major baseball teams will be formed by the draft, Bray said.
But unlike the MLB, they're expected to start on time. The season starts the last week of April.
