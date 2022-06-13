Antique machines pull their weight

The North East Antique Tractor Pullers didn’t go fast, but they did go hard.
Members of the 25-year-old club of antique tractor enthusiasts, N.E.A.T. Pullers, brought themselves and their vintage machines to Cam-plex Wrangler Arena for a day of friendly competition.
After 37 “hooks,” or pulls, Joe Suchor, of Gillette, was the only member to complete a full pull of 220 feet.
Suchor said he collects and restores the old machines and competed on more than one, including his 1947 Cockshutte deluxe 40 tractor.
“All of them have to be older than 1960,” said Travis Harshbarger, of Wright, who spent the day helping hook up tractors and completing a pull of 208 feet with one of his own.
Harshbarger has been a member of the club since moving to Wright from northern Utah in 2009. As with other club members, he owns several vintage pullers.
“We got a bunch,” he said, after loading an old John Deere onto a flatbed trailer.
Harshbarger and his family even brought four of them to the Nebraska State Fair in 2012 where they participated in a Guinness Book of World Records attempt to create the longest tractor parade in history. The tractor ride was a success with a certified 964 tractors from throughout the country rolling around the Fonner Park race track in Grand Isle, Nebraska.
“It was pretty cool,” he said.
The tractors in the competition Saturday pulled a sled weighing about 1,350 pounds, said club President Steve Gross, and are also weighted with a tank that holds about 500 gallons of water.
As a competitor pulls, weights and the tank move forward, making it more and more difficult to pull.
Antique tractor pulls include 13 weight classes, with tractors from 2,500 to 12,500 pounds. The N.E.A.T. Pullers competed in nine classes.
Their next pulling event will be held during Wright Days, the weekend of June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.