The wind outside Westwood High School on Saturday made a walk less than ideal.
When Tianna Swartz questioned the 20 or more people gathered in the school's commons, no one seemed to mind.
"We're gonna brave the cold," Miss Campbell County USA said.
Swartz organized the "Live Your Loud" suicide prevention walk and gathering as her Miss Wyoming USA pageantry platform and as a way to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Although the turnout wasn't quite as high as she anticipated, the smaller number braced itself against the gusting winds and took time out of its Easter weekend to support a large issue throughout the community and state. The event raised more than $700 to be donated to the prevention program.
A former Westwood student, Swartz found herself looking for assistance after a suicide attempt in 2017, but said she struggled to find the help she needed with local resources.
"Now that I have my voice back, I'm hoping to show others they have a voice as well," she said.
She spoke to each person who came individually and there also was another speaker who addressed the crowd. Swartz found her voice at Westwood and has been advocating for suicide and mental health awareness ever since.
"Live your loud" is a mantra that Swartz's mother came up with and always says to her. When Swartz struggles with feeling in the dark, her mother always tells her to live her loud and never let people get under her skin.
Many of the attendees had lost loved ones and friends to suicide, so Swartz hopes by bringing everyone together in events like these, there will start to be a difference in the community.
The event included T-shirt sales and a silent auction sponsored by several local businesses. Some shirts are still available so those who weren't able to make it to the walk and still want to donate can reach Swartz at 307-299-8128.
