The smell of bacon wafted around the outside of the American Legion in Gillette on Sunday morning.
Inside, dozens of people sat down to breakfast with Santa Claus.
ABATE held a breakfast fundraiser which saw the community come together over eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and that bacon.
Santa sat on a chair in the corner where he doled out candy canes, wishes, photographs and smiles as diners came and went.
