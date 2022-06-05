The Campbell County Public Library kicked off summer with a party Saturday in Gillette.
A movie, puppet shows and tables hosted by 11 communities groups drew more than 200 visitors throughout the afternoon, said youth services librarian Darcy Acord.
The star of the party, however, was Starr Chief Eagle, an artist and life-long hoop dancer of Rosebud Lakota Sioux descent.
Starr told the more than 140 people who gathered inside the library to watch that her older brothers, sisters and father began teaching her the traditional dance.
“I’ve been dancing ever since I was a baby,” she said, catching her breath after the performance. “And I have a baby picture to prove it.”
The dance has a long history of tradition among several Indigenous nations of Canada and the United States. It entails using numerous colored hoops around the body and connecting them to create “designs, shapes and creatures” to tell a story which Starr said is open to interpretation.
“My hoop dance represents my life,” she said, of the story she told using 22 hoops.
Starr hails from Rapid City, South Dakota, and has spent nine summers performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in Custer County. She is an artist and educator who also brings her rare dance skills to schools, camps and community events.
She can be reached at healingthebrokenhoop@yahoo.com
