The 40th annual Energy Capital Car Show drew an uncounted crowd to Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
That’s because the Classics and Customs Car Club decided to make the entry fee donation only. Those donations will go toward the group’s scholarships and to help out other organizations.
Despite not counting, the show, which featured 102 vehicles including an old tractor from Hot Springs, South Dakota, was a success.
“We had people wanting to join the club because they couldn’t believe what they walked into,” said Chuck Yarnell as the show wrapped up Sunday.
Among the awards handed out were:
Best truck: Randy Brakeman and his 1948 Ford
Best car: John and Pat David’s 1955 Chevy two-door
Judges choice: Allen Plato’s 1967 Chevelle
