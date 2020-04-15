Spring weather in Wyoming can be fickle.
One day it’s 70 degrees and sunny, the next you dare not go outside.
Most have grown accustomed to dealing with the sporadic, unpredictable weather.
“It’s not as unusual a most people think,” County Emergency Management Coordinator David King said, noting March and April historically bring the most snow to the region. “A lot of Easters have been snowed out over the years. We’re at that time of year where it comes and goes.”
Even considering that, this week’s record cold has been a little extreme.
After experiencing weeks of ideal weather in late March and early April, Gillette was dealt an arctic blast ripe for shattering records kept for the better part of 118 years.
If you had to be out and about at 5 a.m. Monday, you’re aware of what was happening outside.
About 5:20 a.m., Gillette shattered a previous record low of 9 degrees set in 1997 by hitting a new low of 4. The next day, Gillette tied a record low of 7 degrees initially observed in 1986.
Jeff Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said his agency goes with the most recent temperature as the “official record,” but 2020 will have to share with 1986.
“We take the latest year and consider it the new record, but really, it’s a tied record,” he said.
Will Gillette go three days in a row with record lows? Johnson said it is highly unlikely, although data has not come in.
“Most places overnight remained in the low 20s,” he said Wednesday morning. “It’s pretty safe to say a record is not likely.”
To go three days straight with record lows, Gillette needed to drop below 11 degrees to beat the mark set in 1953.
Although fun to observe, Johnson said setting record temperatures over consecutive days is not all that uncommon, because a large air masses can greatly alter typical weather for days on end. This time, it took a “very unusual cold air mass” from Canada to bring the record cold, he said.
“It was a really unusual deep upper-level trough,” he said. “It is working across the entire (United States) and is able to bring in a lot of cold air from the north. Other locations are also setting record lows.”
Cold and snow will continue today, with the area drying out late Thursday. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will rise into the 50s, and Johnson expects temperatures will be in the 60s by early next week.
“We’re likely done with record-setting cold for now,” he said.
