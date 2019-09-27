Inmates who escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle last weekend are believed to have stolen a second car in Laramie.
A Ford F-150 belonging to the city of Newcastle believed to have been stolen by the escapees had been parked outside of Laramie’s Gem City Roofing Co. off Interstate 80 since Monday but it was not reported to the police until Thursday.
Also early Monday, a black 2005 Subaru Forester was reported missing to the Laramie Police Department. The license plate number of the Forester is WY 5- 21517.
Authorities believe there may be a connection between the two incidents.
Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson remain at large.
Green and Simpson escaped on foot from WHCC, a minimum custody facility, on Sunday night. They are alleged to have stolen the truck in Newcastle later that night.
On Wednesday, Newcastle law enforcement discovered the uniforms that Green and Simpson had been wearing at the time of their escape. The uniforms were found in the same area where the truck was stolen.
Green, 48, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with white and gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing brown tortoiseshell eyeglasses. He has no distinguishing scars or tattoos.
He was serving a sentence for larceny and was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years.
Simpson, 30, is 5-10 and about 165 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on his right forearm and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hellcat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes has black eyeglasses.
He was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon. He was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 years.
Anyone with information on the stolen Subaru should call the Laramie Dispatch Center at 307-721-2526.
