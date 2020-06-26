Some cheered, others flinched with grins stretched across their faces. If anything, the true power of what can happen when one combines prepackaged scotch mint Mentos and a 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola and chuck them high in the sky was discovered by eager fifth and sixth grade students at the Campbell County Recreation Center on Wednesday afternoon.
For days, kids had been crafting and preparing miniature volcanoes for eruptions in the class. According to Payton McGrath, who is a co-counselor for the group of children, they keep the multi-week camp fresh by having different themes each week. This week was centered around volcanoes. In addition to the themes, kids spend a good portion of the day keeping active through a series of gym games.
"We do lots of cool activities like this," she said moments after the volcano eruptions concluded.
Although the volcanoes fizzled more than shooting impressive eruptions into the sky, the kids still enjoyed the fun afternoon in the sun. To cap off the science experiment, McGrath filled Coca-Cola bottles with Mentos, shook them up and tossed them high in the air. Upon landing, the containers exploded a fizzy mess high in the air around the kids sitting a safe distance away.
"It was a little disappointing with the Coke not shooting up, but I think they enjoyed watching me throw the big bottles up in the air," McGrath said.
The first of the two summer sessions began June 8 and will conclude today. After a slight break, the second, longer session kicks off July 6 and runs through Aug. 7.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the camp has made a few changes to ensure the safety of both children and camp counselors. The camp services kids as young as first grade all the way up to sixth grade, but has limited registration, which fills up quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.