Irene Murray suspected karma was the reason she was invited to the library Saturday.
"She brings me here to teach me things," she said, of her daughter Linda Allred. "I think it's payback."
The pair were among 15 crafters who spent the morning learning to make wind chimes from terracotta pots with instructions from Elise Buhler-Hanslip at the Campbell County Public Library last weekend.
The library's "crafter extraordinaire" said the ongoing classes became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic when they began putting together "craft-and-go" kits for interested patrons.
Though the library has a budget for the program, Buhler-Hanslip used the opportunity to unload some of her supplies.
"Most of these items I had in my home," she said.
Those items included small terracotta pots, paint, beads and string to tie the wind chimes together.
