Winter is proving a bit hard to shake this year, and this morning was a chilly morning worthy of the record books.
Gillette's long-time record tracking location southeast of Gillette observed a low of 4 degrees between the hours of 5 and 6 a.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bunkers in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The low not only beat the previous record of 9 degrees set in 1997, it shattered it. Bunkers said dipping 5 degrees below a previous record, especially in the month of April, is interesting to witness.
"It's clearly an unusual late-season cold snap," Bunkers said. He reminded people that March and April are the snowiest months in Campbell County, which means cold air is frequently dropping down from Canada.
Records have been kept at the site dating back 118 years to 1902.
At the North East Wyoming Regional Airport, which is not the official record tracking weather site in Gillette, temperatures dipped to 3 degrees.
Just last week, the weather rebounded back to temperatures in the mid 60s and recreating outdoors was the favorite way to spend the day. Gillette residents won't be as lucky this week.
According to Bunkers, winter will hold a tight grasp on the region throughout the week. Monday night's low is projected to be 8 degrees, and area thermometers most likely will not top 40 degrees until Saturday.
Tuesday's record low is 7 degrees, set in 1986.
Additional snow is also on the horizon, with isolated snow continuing today and returning late Tuesday through Thursday. The best chance for accumulation of a couple of inches is expected to occur Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.