Thousands of people turned out for the annual day-long Fourth of July celebration Monday in Gillette.
The day kicked off with a pancake feed hosted Campbell County Fire Department. Then people lined West Second Street for the annual parade, which saw an abundance of campaign floats this year.
With the street being cleaned behind the parade, people flocked to Bicentennial Park for more fun in the sun including a hotdog feed, mud volleyball, pie eating contests, a strongman competition and of course plenty of water to cool off in also provided by CCFD.
