The pace wasn't fast, but the event was the furriest.
The Fur Kids Foundation hosted a Fast and FURiest walk and fundraiser Saturday for dogs and the owners at Dalby Memorial Park.
The weather kept toy dogs such as Chihuahuas and Pomeranians and some owners under blankets and in coats, but the event drew about 40 people and raised almost $800.
"Not too shabby for a gusty and chilly Saturday in June," board member Felicia Messimer, wrote Saturday in an email.
Fundraising came through and entry fee for participants over 12, as well as raffle ticket sales and direct donation. Walkers also had the opportunity to gather Fur Kids Foundation painted rocks along their walk to compete for prizes.
Fur Kids is a non-profit foundation started in 2011 to educate and provide aid to promote healthy pets of families in the county. Redhills Veterinary Hospital and the Animal Medical Center both supported the event.
