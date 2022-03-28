Gov. Mark Gordon made a stop Saturday at the Campbell County Senior Center to honor veterans and welcome them home.
Gordon gave a speech during the day of welcoming, and was joined by Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the adjutant general of Wyoming, Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs and other veterans and local officials.
The day of recognition was put into state law in 2011 during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year. March 30 is the day U.S. troops would have set foot in Wyoming after returning home from the Vietnam War.
