A hazardous weather outlook has been issued in northern Campbell County for tonight, Saturday and Sunday.
The outlook, posted by the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said a disturbance will bring snow to the area Sunday with several inches of accumulation possible. Most of that is expected over northwest South Dakota.
There’s a slight chance of snow, 10%, in the Gillette area tonight and then a 60% chance Saturday, with rain and snow between 1-2 p.m. and snow likely after 2 p.m. It will be breezy, but less than an inch of snow is forecast.
There’s a 50% chance of snow Saturday night.
While more snow is expected in South Dakota on Saturday and Sunday, it’s expected to gradually clear up in Gillette after 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. that day.
Snow anywhere from 3-5 inches is forecast in Rapid City on Saturday night with a 70% chance of precipitation. There’s a 50% chance before 11 a.m. Sunday and then gradual clearing.
Wyoming’s mountains, particularly in the south and northwestern areas, will experience heavy snowfall this weekend, too. A situation report released Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service calls for up to 35 inches of snow falling in the mountains, with gusty winds, slick roads, reduced visibility and blowing snow.
That forecast has resulted in winter storm warnings and watches across the state, with some of northeastern Wyoming the only area of the state missing out on the impact of the storm, although there will be strong daytime winds, slick roads and blowing snow in some areas.
