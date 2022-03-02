 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

FCCLA clothing drive

  • 0

About a dozen volunteers gathered in the commons at Campbell County High School last Tuesday to help sort through a mountain of used clothing gathered by the Family Career and Community Leaders of America club.

Clothing Drive
Buy Now

Scott Ratliff sorts clothes as he volunteers with the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) at Campbell County High School on Feb. 22. The school club took donations for more than a month, then spent hours last week sorting them to be washed, weighed and distributed locally to those in need.

Campbell County High School's chapter of FCCLA began taking donations Jan. 14 at multiple local schools and organizations, including Twin Spruce Junior High and the public library.

The clothing drive ended Thursday with an overwhelming amount of clothing piled in boxes and heaps to be sorted.

"We ended up getting a lot more than we anticipated," said Ophelia Ratliff, the adviser for the drive.

Clothing Drive
Buy Now

Emily Fox piles clothing on her cousin Lainey Fox as they sort donations with the Family Career and Community Leaders of America alongside Lainey’s sister Grace at Campbell County High School on Feb. 22.

So far, the club has sorted everything into men's and women's clothing and their sizes and types of clothes.

After weighing what is estimated to be about two-thirds of the clothing donated the total weight is more than 2,000 pounds, Ratliff said on Monday.

Clothing Drive
Buy Now

Mens shoes on a table as members of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America and volunteers sort donated clothing at Campbell County High School on Feb. 22.

As of Wednesday, she said the weight has increased to 3,812 pounds and they still have a good portion of a room to go.

The boxes and clothing are in multiple locations throughout CCHS, stored in different teacher's classrooms as well as the teacher and custodial prep rooms.

Clothing Drive
Buy Now

Volunteers and members of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America sort donated clothing at Campbell County High School on Feb. 22.

Given the size of the donations, students had to pick up clothing from the different locations at least every other week, sometimes more, Chapter President Elizabeth Varney said. 

One week there were so many donations from Rehab Solutions that students filled a trailer and brought it to the school, Ratliff added.

She said at one point, to expedite the process of bringing the clothes into the school because of the cold, they created a line out the door where students passed the clothing in a type of assembly line.

Clothing Drive
Buy Now

Campbell County Firefighter J.R. Fox sorts through a pile of donated clothing with his daughter, Lainey, as they volunteer with the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) at Campbell County High School on Feb. 22.

Over the last week, the club has put in more than 20 hours of work sorting and boxing the clothes as the students get them ready for the next stop on their journey.

They plan on donating the clothing to the school's Camel closet, which helps CCHS students who may not have access to clothing.

Clothing Drive
Buy Now

Volunteers and members of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America sort donated clothing at Campbell County High School on Feb. 22.

They've garnered a long list of families and students who may need help from a GoogleForm filled out by a variety of staff members at the school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.