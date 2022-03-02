FCCLA clothing drive

About a dozen volunteers gathered in the commons at Campbell County High School last Tuesday to help sort through a mountain of used clothing gathered by the Family Career and Community Leaders of America club.
Campbell County High School's chapter of FCCLA began taking donations Jan. 14 at multiple local schools and organizations, including Twin Spruce Junior High and the public library.
The clothing drive ended Thursday with an overwhelming amount of clothing piled in boxes and heaps to be sorted.
"We ended up getting a lot more than we anticipated," said Ophelia Ratliff, the adviser for the drive.
So far, the club has sorted everything into men's and women's clothing and their sizes and types of clothes.
After weighing what is estimated to be about two-thirds of the clothing donated the total weight is more than 2,000 pounds, Ratliff said on Monday.
As of Wednesday, she said the weight has increased to 3,812 pounds and they still have a good portion of a room to go.
The boxes and clothing are in multiple locations throughout CCHS, stored in different teacher's classrooms as well as the teacher and custodial prep rooms.
Given the size of the donations, students had to pick up clothing from the different locations at least every other week, sometimes more, Chapter President Elizabeth Varney said.
One week there were so many donations from Rehab Solutions that students filled a trailer and brought it to the school, Ratliff added.
She said at one point, to expedite the process of bringing the clothes into the school because of the cold, they created a line out the door where students passed the clothing in a type of assembly line.
Over the last week, the club has put in more than 20 hours of work sorting and boxing the clothes as the students get them ready for the next stop on their journey.
They plan on donating the clothing to the school's Camel closet, which helps CCHS students who may not have access to clothing.
They've garnered a long list of families and students who may need help from a GoogleForm filled out by a variety of staff members at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.