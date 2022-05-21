Deputy shooting
LARAMIE — A settlement appears to have been reached in a civil lawsuit brought against Albany County law enforcement officers involved in the 2018 shooting death of Robbie Ramirez.
Records filed with the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne show that a verbal notice of settlement was made to the court May 2, though no additional paperwork had been filed.
Ramirez’s mother, Debra Hinkel, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Sept. 1, 2020.
In 2019, a grand jury declined to indict former Albany County Sheriff ’s Deputy Derek Colling of manslaughter in Ramirez’s death. Colling killed Ramirez by shooting him three times during a traffic stop in 2018. Two of the bullets struck Ramirez in the back.
Hinkel, along with community advocates, has maintained that the killing was an unjustified use of force against her son, who was unarmed and struggled with mental illness.
The lawsuit also claims Colling has a history of excessive use of force, which the sheriff at the time, David O’Malley, has been accused of overlooking.
The killing ignited protests and local events demanding Colling be fired and for local law enforcement to employ safer practices.
O’Malley retired from his position in November 2020. Colling also resigned from the Sheriff ’s Office in spring 2021.
In March, Hinkel claimed in court filings that video evidence submitted from Colling’s body camera after the shooting was intentionally altered to omit the last five seconds of footage. The video submitted in response to the lawsuit also has no sound and ends a second before Colling begins shooting Ramirez.
Governor urges
residents to use
property tax refund
LYMAN — Gov. Mark Gordon is reminding Wyoming homeowners they may qualify for a partial property tax refund through funding made available by legislation he signed into law in March.
The Property Tax Refund Program has a deadline of June 6, 2022, and is open to homeowners who have been Wyoming residents for the past five years that have paid their 2021 property tax in full.
Homeowners must also meet income requirements specific to the county of residence and personal asset limits.
“Wyoming has not raised tax rates, and yet Wyoming citizens are feeling the pinch as their home values have risen,” Gordon said. “They are seeing it in their assessed valuations on their property.”
The legislation states refunds shall not exceed half of the applicant’s 2021 property tax bill and includes limits based on the median residential property tax liability of the applicant’s county of residence.
Application forms and additional information are available from local county treasurers and from the Wyoming Department of Revenue.
Pinedale school board halts national school board funding
PINEDALE — In a vote of no confidence for the National School Board Association, the Sublette County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion at its May 12 meeting to withdraw all local funding for the organization.
SCSD1 pays approximately $2,600 per year in direct dues to the NSBA, according to an invoice submitted to the district.
A minimal fraction of the dues SCSD1 contributes annually to the Wyoming School Boards Association also goes to the NSBA.
The motion removed SCSD1 from all financial obligations to the NSBA. SCSD1’s goal behind the vote was to remain consistent in its message that none of the district’s money is going to the NSBA, said board chairman Jamison Ziegler. The district is still a member of the WSBA.
Trustee Charles Prior, who made the motion, said he believes the NSBA was “not going in the direction of parents and that the schools should be going.”
