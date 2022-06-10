After days of volunteer work, Razor City BMX dropped the gates Thursday for its first races of the season. Here are the results:

Single Point local race

4-year-old, Balance Bike

1. Ryan Crowley

2. Madilyn Kwallek

3-year-old, Balance Bike

1. Laiklyn Gardner

2. Lincoln Gardner

31-35, Women Cruiser

1. Kailyn Matte

2. Megan Quittschreiber

3. Erin Matte

12-year-old, Cruiser

1. Kameson Massey

2. Colton Mielke

3. Sebastion White

16-year-old, Cruiser

1. Haden Everts

2. Kyler Matte

3. Cameron Sisneros

6-year-old, Novice

1. Hoyt Vanek

2. Kyler Mielke

3. Hunter Bowman

11-year-old, Novice

1. Markus Wigner

2. Shane Sedillo

3. Caitlyn Massey

4. Sterling Bowman

14-year-old, Novice

1. Trystin Smith

2. Jay Moore

3. Olivia Olson

7-year-old, Intermediate

1. Axel Tilton

2. Reese Crowley

3. Eli Massey

12-year-old, Intermediate

1. Logan Sumner

2. Morgin Buchanan

3. Caleb Wheeler

14-year-old, Intermediate

1. Cameron Sisneros

2. Peyton Swift

3. Jameson Massey

8-year-old, Expert

1. Braylen White

2. Caleb Massey

3. Gavin Olson

9-year-old, Expert

1. Sebastian White

2. Avren Jackson

3. Colton Mielke

16-year-old, Expert

1. Haden Everts

2. Kyler Matte

3. Michael Dahmer

4. Dee Simmons

