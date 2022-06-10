After days of volunteer work, Razor City BMX dropped the gates Thursday for its first races of the season. Here are the results:
Single Point local race
4-year-old, Balance Bike
1. Ryan Crowley
2. Madilyn Kwallek
3-year-old, Balance Bike
1. Laiklyn Gardner
2. Lincoln Gardner
31-35, Women Cruiser
1. Kailyn Matte
2. Megan Quittschreiber
3. Erin Matte
12-year-old, Cruiser
1. Kameson Massey
2. Colton Mielke
3. Sebastion White
16-year-old, Cruiser
1. Haden Everts
2. Kyler Matte
3. Cameron Sisneros
6-year-old, Novice
1. Hoyt Vanek
2. Kyler Mielke
3. Hunter Bowman
11-year-old, Novice
1. Markus Wigner
2. Shane Sedillo
3. Caitlyn Massey
4. Sterling Bowman
14-year-old, Novice
1. Trystin Smith
2. Jay Moore
3. Olivia Olson
7-year-old, Intermediate
1. Axel Tilton
2. Reese Crowley
3. Eli Massey
12-year-old, Intermediate
1. Logan Sumner
2. Morgin Buchanan
3. Caleb Wheeler
14-year-old, Intermediate
1. Cameron Sisneros
2. Peyton Swift
3. Jameson Massey
8-year-old, Expert
1. Braylen White
2. Caleb Massey
3. Gavin Olson
9-year-old, Expert
1. Sebastian White
2. Avren Jackson
3. Colton Mielke
16-year-old, Expert
1. Haden Everts
2. Kyler Matte
3. Michael Dahmer
4. Dee Simmons
