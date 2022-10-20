The Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation held its annual candle light vigil Thursday night at City Hall.
There, more than two dozen people heard stories from a pair of survivors of domestic abuse, before the City Council chambers went dark.
Shawna McDonald, prevention education coordinator with the Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, read by electric candle light the names of Silent Witnesses – 77 women, seven men, four boys and one girl – who have been killed by domestic abusers in Wyoming since 1985.
McDonald also included the name of Kayleen Welch, a mother who was murdered by her husband, Timothy, in Gillette in 2017. Kayleen is not listed with the Wyoming Silent Witness Initiative.
Attendees also raised candles in honor of Irene Gakwa, a 32-year-old woman from Kenya, who disappeared from Gillette in February. Her case is still under investigation.
