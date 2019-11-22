Gillette College officials expect enrollments to continue to increase in the spring.
Janell Oberlander, vice president of the college, gave members of the Advisory Board an early look at enrollments this week a few months before the start of the new semester, which begins Jan. 20.
Those initial figures show enrollments are up in every category, she said.
“It’s a very initial report,” she said over live video, since she was attending the Pronghorn women’s soccer games in Melbourne, Florida. “We’re up in all categories. It’s early in the process. The numbers will come up over the next two months.
“This is a good snapshot of this moment of time.”
By the numbers
The last day of classes in the fall semester is Dec. 13, with final grades issued Dec. 18 and winter break starting Dec. 23.
The initial enrollment for spring 2020 is 254 full-time students and 180 part-time students — or 434 students — very early in the enrollment process. The spring 2019 enrollment a year ago totaled 2,157 students once dual and concurrent enrollments of high school juniors and seniors were added in.
The headcount in 2020 could surpass that based on recent trends, Oberlander said. This fall, 1,557 students are in class, an increase of 385 students over last year at the same time.
A total of 2,157 students attended classes last spring in Gillette, and 1,657 attended Sheridan College for 3,814 students in the Northern Wyoming Community College District. That was an increase of 9.3% over spring 2018, when the headcount was 1,896 at Gillette College, 1,594 at Sheridan College and there were a total of 3,490 students in the district.
The colleges have each experienced increased spring enrollment the past two years. At Gillette College, the largest headcount in the past decade was 2,301 students in spring 2015. That decreased slightly in spring 2016 with 2,198 students and has increased each spring for the past three years.
The report to the Advisory Board also helped identify typical students at each college.
Who are they?
So far in spring 2020, about 73% of the full-time students enrolled at Gillette College are taking classes as transfer preparation to a four-year university, while 26% are taking career technical education (CTE) courses and 1.7% aren’t seeking a degree, Oberlander said.
About 49% of the part-time students are doing transfer preparation, while nearly 16% are in CTE and about 36% are not seeking a degree.
Of the 434 students already enrolled for spring 2020, 32% are taking a full load of 13-15 credit hours and 20% will take 16-18 credit hours.
A total of 330 students already registered at Gillette College for spring 2020 are from Campbell County. Nineteen students from Crook County will attend Gillette College. The early registrants include seven from Natona County and six from Weston County.
A total of 23 Campbell County residents also will attend Sheridan College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.