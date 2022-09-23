Despite another sudden storm, Main Street in Gillette saw a bit more foot traffic than normal for a Thursday night.
Chris O'Bryan, owner of the Rail Yard said Friday, that was the plan.
He and other downtown merchants got together to host the downtown Art and Wine Walk.
From the Rail Yard, people strolled the wet sidewalks and streets visiting participating shops, sipping wine and other drinks while taking in art displays along the way.
Among them was Alexandra Hansen, who painted a scene on a canvas inside the front window of Wyoming Frame & Art.
A few doors down, local artist Hannah Mooney occupied a corner of The Local with some of her artwork displayed and for sale.
At EK Jewelers, the walk merged with a "gem tasting" event already in progress.
The Rail Yard sold about 75 tickets for the event.
