Little Powder School saw a solid community turn out in support of its 22 students and their 22 STEM projects Thursday.
Just 50 miles north of Gillette, students displayed their science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects in the schools gymnasium. Projects included 3D printed cookie cutters, papier-mâché models, robots and a stop-motion film that drew laughter from attendees.
STEM facilitator Karen Trigg said the students started their projects Feb. 1. The projects required different levels of learning for different grades, with presentations such as robots being the most challenging and papier-mâché models being time consuming.
"Those were extra challenging and they did very well," she said.
Upper grade students at the school will have a chance to show them off at district STEM events and other students will move on to other learning projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.