Not all the races started with horse in a gate Sunday at Morningside park.
When 307 Horse Racing finished up its last race of the day, Indian relay teams brought out their horses and began races from chaotic standing starts. More than a dozen teams from the region ran relays all weekend long at Cam-plex, despite a Saturday evening of deep mud on the oval.
The races, which became popular on reservations, feature teams of four humans and three horses that compete for cash and prizes. The horses are raced unsaddled around the track, with the rider transferring between horses every lap. The other team members keep control of the animals, with the "mugger" stepping in to catch each speeding riderless horse between each lap.
The world championship relay races will take place July 13-16 during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
