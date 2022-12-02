Despite blowing snow and freezing temperatures, vendors from Gillette and beyond stayed busy setting up their booths Friday morning for the annual New Life Ladies Craft Show at Cam-plex.
This year's show features more than 130 vendors hocking everything from coffee to African soaps.
There also is a concession stand with chili, cinnamon rolls and potato cheese soup. People can go to the show for free but money raised will go toward local organizations.
The craft show runs 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
