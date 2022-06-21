Paintball paradise

The pop of paintball guns rang out over a field along Hannum Road in Gillette for several hours Saturday afternoon, as teams ran through a course of obstacles hoping to catch the other teams flag without getting shot.
Campbell County Parks & Recreation partnered with Primetime Skateboards & Paintball to host the day camp for paintball enthusiasts ages 11-16. Counselor Kim Kerns from the Recreation Center brought along 15 kids.
Primetime provided the guns, masks, air and 500 paintballs for each kid and the obstacle laden course to play on.
They also got safety lessons.
“We want people to have fun with zero injuries,” said James Greer Jr., whose son James owns Primetime.
Zero injuries is debatable once you’ve been hit with a paintball fired from a gun at up to 270 feet per second.
“Its hard enough to get your attention but not so hard it makes you not want to play,” Greer said between games.
Earlier in the day, a younger group spent an hour playing a lower impact, or lower caliber game called splat ball on the field. The smaller balls and less powerful guns cause less of a sting.
“So it’s right for the kids,” Greer said.
A second paintball camp is scheduled Aug. 8 from 1-4:30 p.m. for kids 11-16 years old, with registration ending Aug. 6. Cost is $34 each and includes transportation from the Recreation Center, a paintball gun rental and safety mask.
A long sleeved shirt and long pants are recommended.
