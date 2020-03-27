The Campbell County School District will add another pick-up site at Sunflower Elementary School on Monday to help provide families with free meals for breakfast and lunch.
Sunflower was another sensible location that is expected to have a high amount of traffic, Food Service Manager Bryan Young said. The decision will also help deal with the increased demand for meal pick ups, which Young expected to happen once the community heard more about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.