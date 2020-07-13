Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.