Alaska protesters interrupt campaign event with animal heart
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Protesters in Alaska carrying a banner and a caribou heart interrupted a campaign event for a U.S. senator seeking reelection.
The small group of protesters were restrained and escorted out by staff and attendees at Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan’s campaign launch event in a hangar near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Saturday, The Anchorage Daily News reports.
Kathleen Bonnar said she approached Sullivan while carrying the caribou heart to the stage in a handbag.
She was accompanied by another woman, later identified as Crystal Berwick.
A video posted online showed Sullivan’s campaign manager, Matt Shuckerow, restraining Bonnar. The animal heart slipped from her hands onto the floor, leaving blood on Shuckerow and the stage.
At least two other women carrying a banner reading “Heartless Sullivan” attempted to rush the stage during the confrontation but were also pulled outside.
Bonnar said the heart fell from her hands when her arms were grabbed, which is why there may have been the misperception she intended to throw it.
“I think things just got really blown way out of proportion. None of us had any intention to be violent at all. We didn’t even expect the response we received at all,” Bonnar said.
Shuckerow said he attempted to stop Bonnar because he was not sure what the object was as she attempted to remove the heart from her bag.
The action was “not a safe protest, it was not peaceful, it was in fact violent on the part of the protesters,” Shuckerow said.
The demonstrators issued a statement afterward saying they were “attempting to establish a dialogue about Sullivan's record against Alaska Native interests.”
Average US gas price up 2 cents over 2 weeks to $2.24/gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.24 per gallon.
That’s 59 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase comes as crude oil prices rise.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.20 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $1.79 in Houston.
The average price of diesel is $2.54, down a penny from two weeks ago.
Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” to Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57.
Travolta said in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta said. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”
The couple had three children together.
“Shocked by this sad news,” Maria Shriver said on Twitter. “Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief.”
Preston had a lengthy acting career in movies and television, starring opposite Kevin Costner in the 1999 film “For the Love of the Game.” In 2003, she starred in “What a Girl Wants” and as the mom in the live-action adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat.” The following year she appeared in the music video for Maroon 5′s “She Will Be Loved.”
Former Mueller prosecutor writing book on investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — A top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller has a book coming out this fall about the two-year investigation into the alleged ties between Russia and the 2016 campaign of President Donald Trump.
Random House announced Monday that Andrew Weissmann's “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” will be published Sept. 29. Weissmann, often the target of criticism from Trump supporters, is calling the book a meticulous account of the Mueller team's probe and its ongoing battles with the Trump administration.
“I felt it was necessary to record this episode in our history, as seen and experienced by an insider,” he said in a statement. “This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth. My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our work.
"I am deeply proud of the work we did and of the unprecedented number of people we indicted and convicted — and in record speed. But the hard truth is that we made mistakes. We could have done more. ‘Where Law Ends’ documents the choices we made, good and bad, for all to see and judge and learn from.”
Weissmann, who worked as an FBI general counsel under Mueller, gained prominence as a prosecutor investigating organized crime in New York City and for his leadership of a task force looking into the Enron scandal. He has a reputation for being aggressive and experienced, and skilled in developing cooperating witnesses. Under Mueller, Weissmann led the case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2018.
Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed
NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.
CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to write bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit.
Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2016 and was known as Carlson’s top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.
Fox News executives on Saturday said they condemned Neff’s “horrendous and deeply offensive” comments.
“We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a memo to staffers.
“Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force,” they wrote.
Video that shows officer with knee on man's neck sparks fury
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man's neck while trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved.
The video shot Saturday night from a passerby's vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside the emergency room of the Sacred Heart Campus of St. Luke's Hospital. An officer has his elbow on the man's neck before switching to a knee to hold him down while other officers restrained his arms.
The man does not appear to be resisting during the video.
Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed.
The department released its use of force policy earlier this month, five weeks after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding. Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.
The policy prohibits neck restraints and chokeholds. It says that officers should only use the amount of force necessary to control the situation.
According to the police statement, officers were outside the hospital for an unrelated matter when they saw a man staggering in the street, vomiting and stopping in the driveway of the ER.
The officers and hospital staff interacted with the man, who began to yell and spit at them, police said. The statement said the man was “noncompliant which required officers to restrain” him. It's unclear from the video how long the officer had his knee of the man's neck.
South Carolina man charged with pointing gun at protesters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at some “Black Lives Matter” demonstrators as he drove past the State House.
Authorities said Walter Peter Matulis Jr. was charged Saturday with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, news outlets reported.
Two groups of protesters were outside the Capitol Friday on the fifth anniversary of the Confederate flag's removal from the grounds. One gathered to support the Confederate flag; the other carried “Black Lives Matter” signs in opposition to this group.
Kamison Burgess, who was among these counter-protesters, told The State newspaper that this man driver stopped in the road, stuck his middle finger out at them, said “All Lives Matter” and pointed a gun at them before driving away.
Columbia police investigated using video taken by protesters, interviewed 64-year-old Matulis at his home and then arrested him. Pointing a firearm is a felony. It's unclear whether Matulis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
With new name and album, The Chicks' voices ring loud again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dixie Chicks are no more. Breaking their ties to the South, The Chicks are stepping into a new chapter in their storied career with their first new music in 14 years.
The Texas trio of Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines have been teasing new music for a year, and “Gaslighter” finally drops on July 17 when the nation is embroiled in divisive politics, cancel culture and a racial reckoning.
“It just seemed like a good reflection on our times,” said Maines. “In 20 years, we’ll look back at that album cover and title and remember exactly what was going on in the country right then.”
“Gaslighter” is a term that describes a psychological abuser who manipulates the truth to make a person feel crazy. In recent years, it’s been used to describe powerful men like Harvey Weinstein or Donald Trump.
“I think most everybody has a gaslighter in their lives somewhere,” said Strayer. “But, yeah, it was so weird how it echoes our current administration.”
Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters
HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.
The group that raised money online for the wall promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that started in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund Trump's demands for a border wall. Called “We Build the Wall,” the group has raised more than $25 million promoting itself as supporting the president.
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon joined the group’s board and Trump ally Kris Kobach became its general counsel. Kobach is now seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas.
The company that built the private section in January, North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, has since won a $1.3 billion border wall contract from the federal government, the largest award to date.
The section in question is a roughly 3-mile (5-kilometer) fence of steel posts just 35 feet (10 meters) from the Rio Grande, the river that forms the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. That’s much closer to the river than the government ordinarily builds border barriers in South Texas because of concerns about erosion and flooding that could violate U.S. treaty obligations with Mexico.
Trump tweeted Sunday in response to a ProPublica-Texas Tribune report that the riverbank has started to erode. A federal judge on Wednesday ordered attorneys for Fisher Industries and opponents of the private wall to set a schedule for experts to visit the site and inspect any erosion.
“I disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads,” Trump wrote. “It was only done to make me look bad, and perhsps it now doesn’t even work. Should have been built like rest of Wall, 500 plus miles.”
Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Monday upheld Houston's refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The court dismissed an appeal of a state district judge’s denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party. Shortly after the ruling, GOP leaders said they would call a meeting of the party's executive committee to “finalize our path forward." A separate court hearing was ongoing Monday in Harris County, where Houston is located, in which a different judge was hearing the party's arguments to allow the convention to go forward.
The state GOP convention had been scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston’s downtown convention center and was expected to draw thousands of participants.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely. He denied that the convention was cancelled due to political differences and cited the potential risk to service workers and first responders if the virus spread through the convention.
The state party sued a day later, alleging the city illegally breached the contract and accusing Turner of shedding “crocodile tears.”
"The Party argues it has constitutional rights to hold a convention and engage in electoral activities, and that is unquestionably true," the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion. “But those rights do not allow it to simply commandeer use of the Center.”
