Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.