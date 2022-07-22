Haynes joins Rammell for governor campaign, would be senior advisor
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell held a news conference here Thursday to announce that Dr. Taylor Haynes has publicly endorsed his candidacy and accepted his invitation to serve as his senior advisor if he is elected governor.
“If we have the honor of working together in the governor’s office, Wyoming will have a veterinarian and a physician working to solve Wyoming’s most difficult issues,” Rammell said in prepared remarks shared with the WTE by email. “We are both educated men in the sciences with ranching and sporting backgrounds. We would bring to the office of governor expertise on many fronts, including health care, education, agriculture and multiple land use, to name a few.”
Haynes, a Laramie-area rancher and physician, ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor in 2010, as a member of the Constitution Party, and 2014 and 2018 as a Republican.
His residency was challenged in the latter campaign by a resident who said the portion of his ranch that contained his home was on the Colorado side of the border.
“We are both constitutional conservatives and believe Wyoming should be sovereign over all its land and natural resources,” Rammell continued. “We believe that Wyoming, when it entered statehood, had its sovereignty and power usurped unconstitutionally by the federal government. We also believe we have reached a point in history when Wyoming must assert its constitutional right to manage all of the 30 million acres of public lands in order to remain solvent.”
Man arrested after assault behind Pinedale bar
PINEDALE (WNE) – More than two dozen people attended the July 19 Board of Sublette County Commissioners meeting in person and via Zoom to show solidarity for Boulder resident Chris Meeks who, according to court records, sustained “extensive facial fractures” from a July 9 assault.
Meeks’ nose was broken in several locations, resulting in the need for him to be intubated at the Pinedale Medical Clinic and transported by aircraft to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
In the 10 days following the attack, people accused Eden resident Chett Logan Whitman. Speaking to the commissioners, Meeks’ family and friends took issue with the fact that no arrests had been made at that point. What they did not know then is that a warrant was issued for Whitman’s arrest.
Deputy County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich told the crowd that neither he nor the sheriff could disclose the issuance of the warrant for fear it would put officers and the community at risk.
Roughly six hours later, Whitman was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He appeared in Sublette County Circuit Court via videoconference from the detention center Wednesday morning.
Judge Curt Haws denied Whitman’s request to reduce his bond from $50,000 cash or surety to $10,000 cash or surety, describing the 25-year-old as “a threat to the community.”
Prosecutor Mike Crosson pointed to Whitman’s 2014 convictions, including reckless endangering and stalking.
According to an affidavit filed by a Sublette County detective, Deputy Josh Peterson found Meeks unconscious and “bleeding substantially from the head” behind the Cowboy Bar near midnight on July 9.
At least two witnesses named in the affidavit told the deputy that Meeks never threw a punch, and that Whitman struck Meeks in the face at least three times.
Wyoming Highway Patrol now has fentanyl-sniffing dog
EVANSTON (WNE) — Last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol trained their first Narcotic Detection K-9 to detect the odor of fentanyl.
Fentanyl has been widely reported in the news lately as one of the most potent and deadly drugs on the streets of America.
“Fentanyl has been linked to a significant increase in fatal overdoses throughout the United States,” according to a WHP press release. “The Wyoming Highway Patrol knew something needed to be done to help combat this dangerous drug, so we trained one of our Narcotic Detection K-9s to detect this odor.”
The WHP partnered with MAKOR K-9 and Precision Explosives to conduct this training safely and effectively for the handler and K-9.
The K-9 was trained on the “trace odor” of fentanyl and pure fentanyl. The training aid containing fentanyl is in a device that only releases vapor of the odor, and no particles can be released. There were no issues or safety concerns that arose during the training.
“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is at the forefront of taking this deadly drug off the streets and out of our communities and is proud to be one of only a few agencies in the country to have a fentanyl-trained K-9,” the release states.
