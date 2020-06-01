Cheyenne shooting ruled self defense
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Police say they have determined that Benjamin Ketcham shot Aaron Briggs in self-defense May 22 inside a room at the The Lariat Motel.
As a result, police and the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office have decided to dismiss a charge of second-degree murder that was pending against Ketcham, 31, of Cheyenne.
According to a Friday news release, at around 11 p.m. May 22, CPD officers responded to The Lamp Lounge regarding a man – later identified as Briggs, 36, of Cheyenne – who entered that location and was bleeding from his upper body. Briggs collapsed and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. Briggs was declared dead by attending medical staff at around 11:45 p.m.
The investigation determined that earlier in the day, Briggs arrived at The Lariat Motel, room No. 7, under the influence of alcohol and became aggressive with Ketcham and others present in the motel room.
Briggs was told to leave the motel room and ultimately did so. Later that evening, Briggs returned to the room, and began to threaten and intimidate Ketcham and others. Briggs was carrying a large metal chain he wore looped over both shoulders, according to the release. Briggs was again told to leave the room and refused to do so. Ketcham, who was on the bed, stood up and pulled out his handgun and told Briggs to leave.
Briggs, upon seeing Ketcham holding the gun, removed the chain from his neck and swung it at Ketcham. As Briggs swung the chain at Ketcham, Ketcham raised the handgun and fired one shot, striking Briggs in the upper torso.
Man faces 240 years for child porn
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — A Rock Springs man is facing a potential 240-year prison sentence if found guilty of possessing child pornography.
James Adam Gehring, 34, of Rock Springs, is charged with 24 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.
“We are aware of approximately 2,000 images of child pornography,” Teresa Thybo, chief deputy Sweetwater County attorney said during Gehring’s initial appearance hearing Friday afternoon.
Thybo said the state decided not to charge for each alleged pornographic image because it would have overloaded their system, opting to file 24 charges instead. Each count carries with it a potential maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of not more than $10,000. He was arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation between the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Gehring made his initial appearance before Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones through a video conference between the court and the Sweetwater County Detention Center, visibly crying as Jones read each charge against him.
Thybo said Gehring was a flight risk, which necessitated her recommendation to set bond at $250,000. She also said he was a danger to the community, claiming multiple children were victimized in the images. She recommended modified bond conditions which prohibit Gehring from having contact with minors. Jones agreed with both recommendations when he established Gehring’s bond at $250,000 cash or surety.
“I can’t make bond, I’m stuck here,” Gehring said.
Wisconsin man killed in wreck near Lyman
EVANSTON (WNE) — Bridger Valley Fire and EMS responded to I-80 milepost 41 for a semi rollover just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A medical helicopter was also dispatched to assist from the University of Utah. Crews worked to free the driver from the wreckage but the driver succumbed to the injuries at the scene.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Wednesday morning, the 2018 Freightliner Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right.
The Freightliner crossed the left lane and entered the median before overturning.
The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Kevin W. Smith, 43-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin, resident. Smith was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Driver inattention or fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors, according to WHP. I-80 eastbound was closed during the incident and traffic was detoured through Lyman.
No report at press time if the wind had anything to do with this accident. However, four semis were blown over west of Tooele, Utah, on I-80 Tuesday and the road was closed for several hours.
This is the 27th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 64 in 2019, 36 in 2018, and 36 in 2017 to date.
