Kemmerer woman charged with first-degree murder of five-year-old child
KEMMERER (WNE) — Cheri Marler, 51, has been arrested after officers responded to her residence on Friday, Nov. 25, on a call regarding an unconscious five-year-old girl.
Sergeant Jake Walker located the child wounded and unresponsive on a couch in the living room, according to a press release from the Kemmerer Police Department.
Walker rendered first aid and called for an ambulance.
A criminal investigation then began after Marler allegedly told a story that did not align with the girl’s injuries.
EMS crews arrived and “took over life-saving measures that had been started by Sergeant Walker,” according to the press release.
The EMS personnel transported the child to South Lincoln Medical Center. After some time, she was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
The girl succumbed to her injuries at approximately 9 a.m. on Nov. 26.
“As a result of this and the investigation that occurred after the initial call,” the release reads, “Marler was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree, and aggravated child abuse.”
The investigation is ongoing.
This story was published on Nov. 29, 2022.
———
Cody man pleads not guilty to assault and battery of pregnant girlfriend
CODY (WNE) — The Cody man who was arrested and charged on Sept. 21 for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Park County District Court on Nov. 15.
Travis William Rednour, 39, also pleaded not guilty to one count of interference with the making of an emergency call.
Rednour now faces a jury trial, which will be scheduled at a later date, but Judge Bill Simpson modified his bond so he can leave Park County for employment.
The alleged assault and battery occurred after Rednour’s girlfriend told him she was pregnant, the affidavit said.
The victim told police that Rednour shoved her, pulled her around by the hair on her head and slapped her across the face. She further told police that Rednour prevented her from calling 911 after the incident.
Rednour is currently out of Park County Detention Center, having posted a $30,000 cash bond.
His counsel, Timothy Blatt, requested that the court lift the travel restriction of the bond so his client could seek employment with True Oil in Wyoming and North Dakota.
Simpson modified Rednour’s bond conditions, allowing him to leave Park County but not Wyoming.
This story was published on Nov. 28, 2022.
