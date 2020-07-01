Immigration judges in lawsuit say US government muzzles them
Immigration judges said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the U.S. Department of Justice that they are being muzzled by the Trump administration, marking the latest confrontation between the judges and the federal government.
The judges under previous administrations were allowed to speak in their personal capacities on issues relating to immigration if they they made it clear that they were not speaking on behalf of the Justice Department or the court system, said Judge A. Ashley Tabaddor, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges.
But under the Trump administration, they have been prohibited from speaking publicly and fear they will lose their jobs if they do so, she said, adding that this prevents the judges from educating the public about the country's immigration courts.
“To muzzle judge and prevent them being part of this huge national discourse on immigration is frankly un-American and it’s unconstitutional," Tabaddor told The Associated Press in an interview shortly before the lawsuit was filed.
The Justice Department, which oversees U.S. immigration courts, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the lawsuit, which seeks to block the policy preventing judges from speaking out publicly on immigration issues or the court system.
The judges’ union has called for the courts to be made independent and free of government influence. In turn, the Department has asked federal labor authorities to put an end to the union.
The lawsuit was filed in Alexandria, Virginia by Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University on behalf of the union.
In 2017, the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review started requiring judges to get prior approval before allowing them to speak publicly, according to the lawsuit.
The agency went a step farther in January when it prohibited immigration judges from speaking in their personal capacities about immigration law or policy or about the agency's programs or policies, according to the lawsuit.
On other topics, judges must get prior approval from the agency. Judges who violate the policy can face reprimands or be suspended or removed, according to the lawsuit.
Wisconsin family saves bear swimming with head stuck in bin
BLOOMER, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container.
Tricia and Brian Hurt and their son, Brady, were fishing Saturday on Marsh Miller Lake in western Wisconsin's Chippewa County when they came across what they first thought was a swimming dog. They soon realized, though, that it was a young bear with a clear plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head.
Their first attempt to pull the tub off the bear's head failed, but another try was successful. They captured the rescue on video.
“That was the thing I remember most, is that bear panting heavily, trying to get air. Can you imagine having that down in the water, it sealed it off so it couldn’t get fresh air into that jug?” said Brian Hurt.
Tricia Hurt said if they had been two minutes sooner or later, they likely wouldn't have come across the bear.
“I should have bought a lottery ticket,” Brian Hurt said. “I probably would have better chances at winning the lottery ticket than stumbling across that poor bear.”
The Hurts then went to a nearby resort, where some people had watched the rescue and told them the bear had been that way for at least a few days. Locals had been trying to figure out how get the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to help it.
Brian Hurt estimated the bear was a year old and likely still with it's mother. They watched it all the way until it got to shore.
“We heard it fall and collapse on shore so I knew it was safe at that point,” he said, speculating that the bear would have drowned if they hadn't been there to help.
Doorbell camera catches parking lot birth
MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for.
A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn’t wait. She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action.
The Miami Herald reports that Susan Anderson already felt the need to push as her husband drove them to the Natural Birthworks center in Margate. The RING video, shared on Facebook, shows what happened next.
Anderson stands in a T-shirt, maternity shorts and flip-flops, with her husband supporting her and the midwife crouching just behind.
“She's OK, She's OK,” Sandra Lovaina, tells two arriving officers. "It's OK. I’m the midwife. She is going to have a baby.”
And then a moment later, out she comes — a baby girl that Lovaina catches and passes between the legs to the mom. She cradles the girl they've named Julia against her chest, and says “sorry” before gasping in tears and smiles.
“This momma had a super fast labor,” the center said on June 23. It said the video was being shared with permission, and both baby and mother are doing fine.
Astronauts complete 2nd spacewalk to swap station batteries
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts completed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station.
Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken quickly tackled the big, boxy batteries. For every two outdated batteries coming out, a new and improved one goes in to supply power to the space station on the night side of Earth.
Within a couple hours, the astronauts had installed another new battery, the third one in this latest series of spacewalks that began last Friday. NASA plans to send the pair out twice more in July to finish the battery swap-outs that began in 2017. The new lithium-ion batteries should last the rest of the space station’s life, according to NASA.
With their main chore completed, Cassidy and Behnken jumped ahead to loosen the bolts on the batch of old batteries coming out next time and remove other equipment. Some of the bolts required extra muscle, and another stubborn mechanism just wouldn’t come off.
“Boy, it put up a good fight,” Cassidy radioed. “These batteries, they like their home.”
The astronauts had enough time to route power and Ethernet cables outside the 260-mile-high outpost, before the six-hour spacewalk drew to a close.
“Good thing there’s an Earth down there” to tell up from down, Cassidy said.
NASA wants the battery work completed before Behnken returns to Earth in August aboard a SpaceX capsule. He's one of two test pilots who launched on SpaceX's first astronaut flight in May.
Cassidy and Behnken have now logged eight spacewalks — totaling nearly 50 hours — apiece.
Woman checking mail killed by car running from police
ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — A woman checking her mail outside her South Carolina home was struck and killed by a car being chased by police, authorities said.
The driver was also killed, losing control of the car after hitting the woman Tuesday evening near Anderson and crashing into a parked car and a tree, state Highway Patrol trooper Joel Hovis said.
Anderson Police were chasing 30-year-old Grayson Dean Mathis after he refused to stop for an officer. The hit-and-run and subsequent crash happened about 3 miles outside the city, authorities said.
Brenda Mary Wilson, 54, was hit after Mathis' car ran off the left side of the road, investigators said.
A special team of state troopers is investigating the crash.
