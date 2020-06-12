Wyoming lawmakers defeat bill challenging health officers
CASPER (AP) — Public health officers in Wyoming will not be required to scientifically prove the need for their public health orders after a bill calling for them to do so was outvoted.
Wyoming lawmakers voted 8-4 on Wednesday against proposed legislation that would have given the public more power in challenging public health orders, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Republican state Rep. Scott Clem introduced the bill following economic turmoil, business closures and restrictions implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
“As everyone knows, there is no limitation to what our state health officer can do under our current statutes,” Clem said. “There should be some reasonable checks to protect our constitutional rights.”
Currently, the public has the ability to petition onerous public health orders in court, but the bill would have forced health officers to use the least restrictive means necessary to protect public health.
State and county health officers would have only been able to implement business closures or travel restrictions for up to 21 days before having to prove in court that the regulations are necessary.
Medical professionals raised concerns that the bill would signal a shift from using medical expertise to popular political opinion when setting public regulations.
“Pandemics are rare and, thankfully, we don’t deal with this type of thing often. But when life puts us in a circumstances in which we do, decisions that are controversial should be made on the basis of scientific evidence and based in medical knowledge; not public opinion," Wyoming Medical Society executive director Sheila Bush said.
Wyoming governor makes first multi-day trip since COVID-19
CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming's governor is making his first official, multi-day trip outside Cheyenne since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March.
Gov. Mark Gordon plans to visit the Rock Springs and Green River areas Thursday and Friday to get a firsthand look at natural resource and economic development issues in the region.
Gordon says in a statement the trip will enable him to see how an upcoming federal planning process will affect important Wyoming public lands and industries.
Gordon plans to tour the Red Desert and area around Little Mountain and visit energy and mineral development projects. Southwestern Wyoming is a hub of trona mining and natural gas drilling.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's upcoming Rock Springs Resource Management Plan revision will affect how the federal agency manages much of the region's public lands
Hot Springs State Park pools reopen
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — A major part of tourism in Thermopolis has finally received the go-ahead to open their doors, although there are some restrictions still in place.
Hellies TePee Pool and Star Plunge were allowed to do a ‘soft opening’ the last week in May with several precautions in place, including no use of jetted hot tubs or locker rooms and open to members only.
Starting last June 6, the pools were opened to the public. While social distancing is still required, the locker rooms have reopened and limited numbers of people are allowed in the hot tubs.
The public is asked not to come to the pools if you are feeling ill or showing any of the signs of COVID-19 and to use every precaution for your personal safety, including proper washing of hands and sanitizing.
Both pools are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The State Bath House in Hot Springs State Park remains closed at this time.
Big Piney teen killed in rollover
PINEDALE (WNE) — Tristin Peden, 19, of Big Piney, died Tuesday when the pickup he was driving rolled multiple times, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Peden was heading east on County Road 134, Calpet Road, in Sublette County when the crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Peden was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup at a high speed when it exited the road to the left, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. He then turned the pickup hard back to the right, where it left the road. Peden turned back in the other direction, which caused the truck to roll multiple times, the report said. The Highway Patrol is investigating speed, driver inattention and cell phone use as possible contributing factors to the crash. Peden was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.