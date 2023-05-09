Cody man pleads guilty to child porn
CODY (WNE) — The 22-year-old Cody man arrested last year on four counts of delivering or receiving child pornography pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing May 4.
Under a plea agreement, Kenneth Levi Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography, after the three remaining counts of delivering child pornography were dismissed.
Crawford was sentenced to serve between two and four years in a state prison, with credit for roughly seven months of time already served in the Park County Detention Center.
Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson further ordered that Crawford would serve one year in the Park County Detention Center, at which time the two to four year prison sentence would be suspended and Crawford would be put on three years of supervised probation.
Crawford will not be eligible to apply for a sentence reduction or modification.
According to his statement to the court, Crawford pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child by possessing child pornography.
He committed the offense between July 1 and August 30 of last year, after he took a video of a 17-year-old in an “explicit sexual position or conduct,” Crawford’s counsel Timothy Blatt said.
After taking the video, Crawford said he stored it on his phone.
According to the affidavit, the victim in this case reported several instances of non-consensual sexual encounters with Crawford, which he filmed and stored on his phone.
“This is a sad case,” Simpson told Crawford. “People are not just objects to entertain or amuse you. They are human beings.”
He added that Crawford’s behavior was “inexcusable.”
This story was published on May 9, 2023.
Hunter to pay $10K after mistaking grizzly for black bear
POWELL (WNE) — Although a judge praised a Cody hunter for his “very responsible” decision to self-report the violation, the man must pay $10,000 for his role in the mistaken killing of a grizzly bear last spring.
During a May 2022 hunt with his son in the North Fork area, Joel Proffit mistook the grizzly for a black bear and directed the teen to shoot the animal, charging documents say.
After the boy killed the bear and Proffit got a better look, he became concerned it might be a grizzly and contacted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
In late March, Proffit pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of being an accessory before or after the fact to taking a grizzly bear without a proper license.
Grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem remain on the endangered species list and cannot be hunted.
Under a deal struck with Park County prosecutors, Proffit’s plea was deferred.
As long as he obeys the law for the following year and pays $10,000 in restitution for the dead bear and $120 in court fees and assessments, the case will be dismissed without a finding of guilt. He has a year to pay off the sum.
“I’m convinced, I know from reading the reports [that] you did the right thing immediately, as you should have done. And that speaks very well of you,” Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm, of Worland, told Proffit at a March 30 sentencing. “So I’m looking forward to you being successful here in your probation, so this will be dismissed.”
This story was published on May 9, 2023.
