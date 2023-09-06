Alleged arsonist’s trial delayed until psychological evaluation
CHEYENNE—A Cheyenne resident who was arrested in connection with a fire at a storage unit earlier this summer, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to an arson charge Tuesday afternoon.
Bela Kalfman, 72, was arrested in late July after authorities were called to Security Storage on Missile Drive. He was charged with one count of third-degree arson, according to a booking sheet from July 27.
Kalfman was permitted to appear virtually at Tuesday’s hearing, appearing from an undisclosed location outside the Laramie County jail.
Francis McVay, Kalfman’s attorney, told District Judge Thomas Campbell that he would file for an order for a psychiatric evaluation. Campbell said that he would not set any more court dates for Kalfman’s case until his fitness to stand trial was determined.
Cheyenne Police Department officers reported hearing two large explosions, and a detective who responded to the scene could observe the pillar of smoke from Interstate 25.
Kalfman was found and apprehended nearby. According to court documents, he told police he started the fire because “voices” told him to do so. He claimed a storage unit at the facility, which was his own, contained several accelerants, including propane.
After being taken into custody, he told CPD that someone was watching him before he set fire to his unit.
He later told a detective he was “sorry for his actions.”
According to court filings, Kalfman “did unlawfully and intentionally start a fire or cause an explosion and intentionally, recklessly or with criminal negligence destroy or damage any property of another which has a value of ($200) or more.”
If he is fit to stand trial, Kalfman could face up to five years of incarceration and/or a $5,000 fine.
Man arrested by Rawlins troopers for attempted murder
RAWLINS—Rawlins Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrested a suspect Sunday afternoon for attempted murder.
At 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 3, WHP officers responded to the area of milepost 22 on US 287 for a complaint of a man with a gun, according to a press release. The caller advised dispatch that a relative shot her and another family member.
The victims fled toward Rawlins, followed by the assailant in a separate vehicle. The caller reported the assailant rammed the back of their vehicle and continued shooting at them.
Rawlins troopers were able to intercept the vehicles near milepost 14, where the suspect surrendered. The victims were transported to the Carbon County Memorial Hospital. The seriousness of the second victim’s injuries required transport to a trauma center.
The suspect was arrested for attempted murder, and charges are pending through the Carbon County Attorney’s Office.
Three killed in accident north of Lingle
TORRINGTON—A two-vehicle accident north of Lingle on Friday, September 1, resulted in the death of three individuals.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near milepost 112 at roughly 3:45 p.m.
The WHP determined that a Toyota Camry, driven by Alicia Rodriguez, 44, of Torrington, was southbound on US 85, while a Chrysler Pacificia, driven by Nels Smith, 84, of Beulah, Wyoming, was northbound.
The Chrysler crossed over the center line and entered the southbound lane of travel, where it impacted head-on with the Toyota.
Rodriguez, Smith and a passenger in the Chrysler, Jeanette Smith, 85, of Beulah, were all killed at the scene of the accident.
Driver inattention and fatigue/asleep are being investigated as a potential contributing factor. The crash is still under investigation.
Average gas prices down by 2.1 cents a gallon in the past week in Wyoming
CHEYENNE—Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.435 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Monday was $3.50, while the highest was $4.69, a difference of $1.19 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 on Tuesday. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
