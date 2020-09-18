CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn't feel sick didn't need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn't fathom why the nation's top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.
Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.
The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”
Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama on a day that also saw the National Hurricane Center have to resort to using the Greek alphabet for storm names in a record-setting season.
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup. He gave no other details on the death.
Another person in the county died Wednesday morning as the hurricane was blowing through in an apparent drowning.
And in Florida, authorities were looking for a missing kayaker who was feared dead, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for the man who went out on the day of the storm, he said.
“We’ve been telling everyone how fortunate we are about not having any deaths. We may have our first hurricane-related death as a result of it,” the sheriff said.
Meanwhile off the coast of Portugal, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed. It is only the second time the Hurricane Center has had to use the Greek alphabet after running out of its traditional storm names. The only time they had done this before was in the deadly 2005 hurricane season, during which Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.
Man serving life requests death for Indiana prison slaying
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A man serving two life sentences at an Indiana prison asked for the death penalty for a slaying of a fellow inmate, but a prosecutor said he is reluctant to pursue it.
Tommy P. Holland, 45, of Indianapolis is charged with murder in the stabbing of Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019. Holland appeared in Madison Circuit Court this week and rejected a deal in which he would have pleaded guilty and received a third sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Both the prosecutor and Holland's defense attorney said that Holland told Judge Andrew Hopper he wanted to be executed, The Herald Bulletin reported.
Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Holland told the court that he “will continue to drop bodies until you give me the death penalty.” Holland's attorney, Bryan Williams, confirmed that account.
Cummings said he would think about filing a death penalty case against Holland but that he was leaning against it.
“I don’t want to spend the county’s money,” he said. “If there is no trial it would cost about $50,000. A trial and the appeals could cost $750,000. It’s not an appropriate way to spend taxpayer dollars.”
School counselor at Kentucky Army post dies of coronavirus
FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — A school counselor at a central Kentucky Army post that started in-person classes in August died this week after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, officials said.
Fort Knox Middle-High School counselor Pamela Harris was diagnosed with the virus and was being treated at a local hospital when she died Tuesday, said Will Griffin, spokesman for the Department of Defense Education Activity.
The school said on social media that the Army veteran had served as a Defense Department educator in the southeast district for several years.
“Her kindness, energy, and love for her job, was seen daily as she greeted students, and co-workers, with a smile and an encouraging word. The joy she possessed in her heart spilled over on to everyone in the building and in the surrounding community,” the post said.
The Federal Education Association, which represents educators and support professionals at schools on military bases, said in a statement that it had repeatedly warned management about the dangers of opening schools for in-person learning and advocated for online lessons.
Fort Knox switched to remote learning in early September, but only after Ms. Harris and several other school employees reported COVID symptoms, the statement said.
“Ms. Harris’ death was completely avoidable, had DoDEA exercised proper precautions,” said Diane Gibbs, director of the Federal Education Association.
The school is scheduled to resume in-person classes on Sept. 21, the education association said.
Judge: Michigan must count absentee ballots that arrive late
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Friday cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan, saying envelopes postmarked by the eve of the Nov. 3 election are eligible, even if they show up days later.
The decision is significant in a state that is anticipating waves of absentee ballots this fall; about 2.3 million have already been requested. For absentee ballots to be counted, Michigan law requires them to be received by the time polls close on Election Day.
Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said there's a crucial need for flexibility in November, especially after more than 6,400 ballots were disqualified in the state's August primary election.
“The evidence in this case stands uncontroverted and establishes that the mail system is currently fraught with delays and uncertainty in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stephens said.
An absentee ballot can be counted if postmarked by Nov. 2 and received within 14 days after the election, said Stephens, who noted that it can take two weeks to certify Michigan election results anyway.
The judge's order could cause a delay in declaring winners in some races. President Donald Trump won Michigan by only 10,000 votes in 2016.
The state doesn't plan to appeal Stephens' decision or a ruling from a different judge about driving voters to polling places, said Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.
“With the November election quickly approaching, voters and local clerks need certainty — and these decisions provide that,” Jarvi said. “Therefore, we do not intend to appeal but rather will use this time to educate and inform voters of their rights.”
Couple wedded in Nebraska celebrates 85 years of marriage
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ralph and Dorothy Kohler are celebrating their wedding anniversary — for the 85th time.
WOWT-TV reports that he was just 17 and she was 16 when they tied the knot on Sept. 17, 1935, at the Burt County Courthouse in Tekamah, Nebraska.
“Everybody said it would never last,” Ralph said.
Ralph credits longevity in life and marriage to healthy habits — neither of them has ever drank alcohol or smoked. “I cooked, and he liked to eat,” Dorothy said.
Each grew to enjoy their spouse's passions. Ralph took up ballroom dancing and Dorothy took up shooting clay targets.
To say she took it up sells her short. Dorothy became a trap shooting national champion in 1952.
The couple moved to California a few years ago to be close to a daughter, one of their three children.
Former VA doctor pleads guilty to molesting patients
A former doctor at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges that he molested three male patients and violated their civil rights.
Jonathan Yates pleaded guilty in court filings to three counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under color of law, which means the crimes were committed while on duty. He faces up to 30 years in prison.
Yates worked at the Beckley VA Medical Center as a doctor of osteopathic medicine, which involves hands-on treatments through stretching and massaging. His patients and victims were seeking to manage their chronic pain.
Yates, 51, was arrested in April, and a grand jury indicted him a month later on five counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights and two counts of abusive sexual contact.
Yates admitted to rubbing the genitals of two veterans. He temporarily immobilized the two veterans, one by cracking his neck and the other with the use of acupuncture needles, the indictment from May said. He then molested them while they were incapacitated.
Yates also admitted to digitally penetrating a third veteran's rectum without any medical purpose.
“By virtue of today's plea agreement, Yates stands convicted of heinous criminal acts committed against military veterans who served our country honorably and with great sacrifice,” Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, said in a statement.
He did not plead guilty to the two counts of abusive sexual contact, which included allegations of Yates blocking a door in one case and engaging in unwanted sexual acts with two separate veterans. The indictment from May had said six male patients in total were molested between September 2018 and February 2019.
US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunications providers, officials said Wednesday.
The five defendants remain fugitives, but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen charged with conspiring with the alleged hackers to profit off the attacks on the billion-dollar video game industry were arrested in Malaysia this week and now face extradition proceedings.
The indictments are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to call out cybercrimes by China. In July, prosecutors accused hackers of working with the Chinese government to target companies developing vaccines for the coronavirus and of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world.
Though those allegations were tailored to the pandemic, the charges announced Wednesday — and the range of victims identified — were significantly broader and involved attacks done both for monetary gain but also more conventional espionage purposes.
In unsealing three related indictments, officials laid out a wide-ranging hacking scheme targeting a variety of business sectors and academia and carried out by a China-based group known as APT41. That group has been tracked over the last year by the cybersecurity firm Mandiant Threat Intelligence, which described the hackers as prolific and successful at blending criminal and espionage operations.
The hackers relied on a series of tactics, including attacks in which they managed to compromise the networks of software providers, modify the code and conduct further attacks on the companies' customers.
The Justice Department did not directly link the hackers to the Chinese government. But officials said the hackers were probably serving as proxies for Beijing because some of the targets, including pro-democracy activists and students at a Taiwan university, were in line with government interests and didn't appear to be about scoring a profit.
