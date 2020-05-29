Shots fired during Denver protest of Minneapolis man's death
DENVER (AP) — Shots were fired and protesters blocked traffic and smashed car windows during a demonstration in downtown Denver to protest the death of a handcuffed black man during a confrontation with a white police officer in Minnesota, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said the shooting happened in a park across the street from the Capitol. Most of the protesters already had left the area and were marching downtown.
Cutler said the Capitol building was locked down, and everyone inside was safe.
State Rep. Leslie Herod, who was at the Capitol, tweeted, “We just got shot at."
Police said they don't know if the protesters were being targeted.
“We do believe that the shots were towards the Capitol, but we do not at this point have any correlation to the protest or the protesters,” police spokesman Kurt Barnes told The Denver Post.
He said about six or seven shots were fired, and no one has been arrested.
“I want to plead to everyone, let's demonstrate but let’s demonstrate peacefully," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a video posted on Twitter. "Leave the weapons at home.”
Several hundred protesters had gathered to call for justice following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday after an officer knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe.
Unemployment applications drop in Colorado as payout grows
DENVER (AP) — The number of new people applying for unemployment benefits in Colorado declined again last week but the state paid out $95.3 million in regular unemployment benefits because of the surge in layoffs earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, 15,603 people applied for regular unemployment benefits, down from 17,825 the week before, while 6,635 self-employed and gig workers applied for filed claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday. Last week's regular unemployment benefits payout was up from $88.8 million the week before.
During the height of the Great Recession, the state paid out an average of $19 million in unemployment benefits each week.
Over the last 10 weeks, workers have filed a total of 489,851 c
Escaped Colorado inmates pretended to be immigrants
SELLS, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says two men who escaped from a Colorado prison said they were Mexican immigrants who wished to be deported when agents patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border found them.
After some more questioning, agents discovered the men were 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman, who had escaped a minimum-security facility in Florence, Colorado, this week. Prison staff noticed they were missing during a Wednesday inmate count.
The Border Patrol says it arrested a 30-year-old woman who was driving the men, but later said that the aiding and abetting charge she faced was dropped because of coronavirus-related restrictions.
It says the men claimed to be immigrants here illegally and wished to be immediately returned to Mexico. At some point, the agents figured out that was not the case.
Rodriguez and Guzman were each serving drug sentences. They have been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Snake interrupts New Mexico elementary school Zoom lesson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico elementary school teacher on Zoom with students had a lesson interrupted thanks to an uninvited guest: a bullsnake.
The desert animal surprised Sunrise Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Annette Otero Nuñez during a class May 12 via Zoom from her backyard in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.
The students — at home on their computers or mobile devices — saw Nuñez getting rattled as the snake slithered toward their teacher.
“I am embarrassed to say that you can hear me get startled at least three times,” Nuñez said. “The snake just did not sit well with me.”
Nuñez called Las Cruces Animal Control and an officer responded while class was still in session.
Animal control officer Juan Valles captured the animal and then gave students a quick lesson on identifying desert snakes and snake safety.
“A lot of people are raised in this area to be fearful of snakes and I understand why,” Valles said. “I think if we educate people and just teach them how to properly go about it, that it’s not a big deal and they’re not something to be scared of.”
The bullsnake, prevalent in the American Southwest, is not venomous.
Man accused of killing North Dakota officer has long record
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first police officer to be killed in the line of duty for more than 50 years in one North Dakota city was shot multiple times by a man with a criminal history that includes interfering with police and harassing public officials, authorities said Thursday.
Officer Cody Holte, a three-year veteran of the Grand Forks Police Department, died at a hospital Wednesday after coming to the aid of two deputies trying to serve eviction papers, police said. Holte, 29, and Cpl. Patrick Torok were first on the scene after Salamah Pendleton opened fire on the deputies at an apartment in the city close to the Minnesota state line.
“If I had to pick a word ... a true servant,” Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson said, fighting back tears. “He made everyone around him better.”
Holte is the first officer to be killed on-duty in Grand Forks since 1966, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website. It is the 33rd gunfire-related death of a North Dakota peace officer since the 1870s and the 58th overall death, the site shows.
One of the two sheriff’s deputies, Cpl. Ron Nord, was shot in the leg and abdomen and is listed in stable condition. He and Sgt. Kelly McLean were fulfilling a judge's order to remove Pendleton and Lola Moore, 61, from the premises. Moore died from gunfire but police would not give specifics on her death.
Grand Forks prosecutors said they are working on charges against Pendleton, 41, who was also shot several times and remains hospitalized.
According to police, the deputies received no answer when they knocked at the door of the apartment about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once they entered the unit, Pendleton retreated to a bedroom and ignored commands to come out. Deputies then opened the door and Pendleton started shooting, at which time the officers retreated and radioed for help. Holte and Torok “responded immediately,” police said in a report.
Meatpacking union: 44 COVID-19 deaths among workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — At least 44 meatpacking workers in the U.S. have died from the new coronavirus and another 3,000 have tested positive, according to an estimate released Thursday by the largest union representing workers.
Meat processing plants have become hot spots for infections in communities across the country, but most have stayed open since President Donald Trump's executive order a month ago declaring them critical infrastructure. The United Food and Commercial Workers union said 30 meatpacking plants have closed at some point since March, resulting in an estimated 40% reduction in pork production and a 25% reduction in beef.
The actual number of employees with the coronavirus is likely higher than the estimate, said Mark Lauritsen, director of the food processing and meatpacking division for the United Food and Commercial Workers International. The union compiled the figures from local union members who either received data from the meatpacking plant or verified infections with employees.
In some places, the number of infections is hard to come by because they are not released by state officials, Lauritsen said. He pointed to Gov. Pete Rickett's decision not to report the number of infected workers at meat processing plants in Nebraska.
As plants reopen and scale up production, many have installed physical barriers between workstations and put up hand-sanitizing stations, following guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But most of the guidelines meant to keep workers safe are unenforceable.
