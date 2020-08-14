California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred 17 square miles (44.5 square kilometers) of brush and trees.
Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment of that fire, but the forecast called for hot, dry weather with extremely dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds, a fire update said Thursday night.
California's heat wave was expected to last through the weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures and extreme fire danger to many parts of the state.
Preliminary damage assessments found that at least three structures burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed.
There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of brush and was moving away from homes, but some evacuations were ordered.
Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it. And a Northern California fire in the community of Sloughhouse, near Sacramento, burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) before firefighters stopped its forward spread.
Mother charged in deaths of two infants 3 years apart
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman has pleaded not guilty to smothering her infant daughter in March and causing the death of her other baby girl three years ago.
Kristin Ann Brandon, 28, of Apple Valley, entered pleas on Aug. 6 to murder in the March death and two charges of assault on a child causing death involving both babies, the Daily Press of Victorville reported Thursday.
She was being held on $1.5 million bail.
Brandon's 2-month-old daughter, Natalie Brandon, was found dead on March 3 at a mobile home park in Apple Valley, in the Mojave Desert northeast of Los Angeles.
“During the last five months, detectives have gathered information and evidence that determined Kristen Brandon was under the influence, therefore negligent in her care of Natalie and ultimately smothered her,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday.
During that investigation, detectives learned that Brandon's 2-month-old daughter, Aryana Harper, died in 2017.
Investigators located a witness who provided information that “determined Aryana’s death was also a result of negligence while Kristin was under the influence," the statement said.
Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp had sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council to block them from implementing restrictions at the local level, even as case counts and hospitalizations in the state soared.
The Republican governor argued that local governments can't impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his statewide executive orders, which have strongly urged people to wear masks but not required them.
He has sought to block local governments from issuing orders requiring that masks be worn, but several cities, including Atlanta, have done it anyway.
In addition to mandating masks, Bottoms, a Democrat, made statements in July indicating that the city would return to Phase One of its reopening plan, meaning that people would have to return to sheltering at home and restaurants would have to return to takeout and delivery only. She later said those statements were recommendations, not legal orders, and that Kemp did not understand what she was doing.
A statement sent out by Kemp's office on Thursday said the lawsuit is being dropped because of Bottoms' “concession regarding the city’s Phase One roll-back plan and following her refusal in mediation to further negotiate a compromise.” A spokeswoman for Georgia's attorney general declined to comment.
Bottoms responded with a statement of her own.
“From the start of this pandemic, my only goal has been to help save lives,” she said. “While it is unfortunate that the Governor seeks to intentionally mislead the people of our state by issuing a woefully inaccurate statement regarding our good faith negotiations and the City’s reopening recommendations, I am grateful that this lawsuit has been withdrawn and the time and resources of our city and state can be better used to combat COVID-19.”
Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan and some private partners are taking steps toward building or assigning dedicated lanes for automated vehicles on a 40-mile (65-kilometer) stretch of highway between Detroit and Ann Arbor.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials announced the project Thursday afternoon near a former railroad station that Ford is renovating to house its autonomous vehicle operations in downtown Detroit. Ford is among nine autonomous vehicle and auto companies on an advisory board for the project.
“What may be the world’s most sophisticated roadway will be built here in Michigan — to help increase the safety, efficiency, resilience and operations of roadways in the not-so-distant future,” Whitmer said.
Organizers say the project will begin with a two-year study to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used or new lanes need to be built, and that it is the first of its kind in the U.S.
Eventually, autonomous buses and shuttles would run along the Interstate 94 corridor, linking the University of Michigan to Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the city’s downtown.
Much of the project will be bankrolled by companies funded by Google parent Alphabet Inc., which hopes to make money by duplicating the technology for other large metro areas.
Minneapolis mayor proposes keeping vacant 100 police jobs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday announced plans to hold open 100 police officer positions next year as part of a hiring freeze to help manage a 2021 budget and as activists are clamoring to shift money away from traditional policing.
Frey said the city projects about 100 officers, from a force of more than 800, will have left the department by the end of the year. He called it a chance to remake the department, which has come under intense pressure to change in the wake of George Floyd's death in May.
“As officers from past generations leave, it’s incumbent on us to ensure that officers of future generations enter the department committed to our shared vision,” Frey said. “We cannot squander this opportunity to make significant progress with Chief (Medaria) Arradondo in shifting the MPD culture, but we cannot rely on attrition and recruitment as our only tools for that shift.”
Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
An attorney for police officers said last month that more than 150 have filed work-related disability claims after Floyd's death and the protests that followed, some of them violent. About three-quarters cited post-traumatic stress disorder.
Frey opposed a City Council majority’s push to dismantle the police department, favoring structural change instead. His budget speech points toward one way he hopes to do it.
Frey proposed rehiring 28 community service officers that act as liaisons between officers and diverse communities. The positions, held by civilians typically studying to become law enforcement, were cut late last month as the city reworked its 2020 budget to accommodate for the pandemic.
Creator of mosquito-themed state flag says design was a joke
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who submitted a proposal to place a giant mosquito on the new state flag, a design that went viral on social media, said he created it as a joke.
Thomas Rosete, a deckhand on the Yazoo River, told the Clarion Ledger he created the “mosquito flag," which features a giant mosquito surrounded by a circle of stars, to poke fun at a coworker who had been against changing the flag. Working on the river, he said he is very familiar with Mississippi mosquitoes and it felt like a fitting way to represent the state.
“They’re everywhere,” he told the Ledger. “They’re terrible.”
Mississippi is currently in the process of choosing a new flag. Lawmakers took a historic vote this year to take down the old state flag, which featured the Confederate battle flag, a symbol widely condemned as racist. A nine-member commission will recommend a replacement flag.
Rosete and nearly 3,000 Mississippians have since submitted designs for a new state flag. Some of the designs were more serious than others. Among the submissions were flags decorated with a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, Kermit the Frog and the mosquito flag.
The commission approved about 150 proposals for the second round, and the state Department of Archives & History put those on its website on Monday. Many were surprised that the mosquito flag had made the cut, along with dozens of designs featuring Mississippi magnolia flowers.
The reaction on social media was immediate: People loved it.
“Personally, I love the Mosquito Flag. ... the cheekyness (sic) of it is on brand," one Mississippi native wrote on Twitter.
“I’m slowly realizing my love for the mosquito flag might not even be ironic,” another commented. “It’s so bad it’s good. I would proudly fly the mosquito.”
Supporters' hopes were dashed on Tuesday, however. Archives & History released a statement saying the design had been advanced mistakenly and would be removed from the list.
People soon began to express their remorse.
“I don’t feel like anyone dodged a bullet here rather they squandered an opportunity,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“No,” another said. “The mosquito flag is destined to be in that round!”
3 Mississippi police officers indicted in death of Black man
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man last year, according to a recently unsealed indictment.
A Hinds County grand jury indicted the officers in the January 2019 death of George Robinson, according to the Aug. 5 indictment.
It accuses the officers — Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Fox — with "willfully, unlawfully and feloniously” causing Robinson's death, The Clarion Ledger reported. All three worked for the Jackson Police Department at the time.
The indictment alleges that the three officers removed Robinson from his vehicle, body-slammed him on the pavement, and repeatedly struck him in the head and chest.
Robinson died from bleeding on the brain caused by blunt force trauma to the head, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said shortly after his death.
Neighbor Connie Bolton told Mississippi Today that officers hit Robinson and slammed him down while seeking suspects in the fatal shooting of a pastor who had been shot in a robbery in front of his church.
Francis Springer, one of the attorneys representing the officers, said that “evidence will show that the officers are not guilty.”
"These officers did exactly what they are trained to do and used an appropriate level of force,” Springer told The Clarion Ledger on Friday.
New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model the state used in its July primary, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
Murphy, a Democrat, said during an interview with CNN that all voters would get a ballot, but it's not clear if people who aren't registered will get an application to register.
“It doesn't matter what party you're in, everybody gets a ballot,” Murphy said.
Murphy is expected to address the change during a news conference later Friday. The nearly all-mail election in July stemmed from the coronavirus outbreak.
The development comes just a day after Republican President Donald Trump acknowledged that he’s starving the United States Postal Service of cash to make it harder to process millions of mailed-in ballots.
Saying that the general election will mirror the July primary, Murphy indicated that the only in-person voting will be with provisional ballots. That means if voters want to cast their ballot in person, they'll have to go to one of a reduced number of polling places and cast a ballot that will be counted only after officials determine the voter didn't mail in a ballot.
In July, each county had to keep at least 50% of its polling places open for in-person provisional voting.
If the July 7 primary model is used, voters will be able to mail back their ballots to county boards of elections, deliver them there in person or use drop boxes that are scattered across the county. Most counties had at least five drop boxes in July.
Federal judge upholds New York's COVID-19 travel quarantine
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.”
U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd on Tuesday became at least the second federal judge to rule against challenges to the quarantines first ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June. The advisory currently covers travelers from 31 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Cynthia Page filed the suit last month, claiming it unfairly stopped her from visiting Brooklyn and helping friends pack up belongings in a house they were preparing to sell. Page asserted that Cuomo's executive order and the quarantine rules made the trip impossible, which “was and continues to be very upsetting,” according to court papers.
In dismissing the lawsuit, Hurd wrote that people from restricted states remain free to enter New York.
“And whether resident or non-resident, any traveler who completes the quarantine remains completely free to travel freely within the State itself,” Hurd wrote.
Page informed the court Tuesday she would appeal.
Motorcyclist survives violent bison attack in South Dakota
CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A motorcyclist has survived a violent attack by a bison in the Black Hills of South Dakota, sheriff's officials said.
A bystander's video shows several bikers had stopped while a herd of bison crossed a road in Custer State Park on Wednesday. A 54-year-old Iowa woman got off the motorcycle on which she was a passenger and approached a bison calf, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said.
An adult bison then charged and attacked the woman. The bison cow caught the woman's belt and jeans on its horns and swung her around — violently ripping off her pants before running away, according to the park's visitor services manager Kobee Stalder.
“These are wild and dangerous animals, even though the look docile,” Stalder said. “You have to respect these animals.”
Bison can stand 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms), he said.
Several witnesses ran to her aid and one man took off his shirt to cover her. The woman was taken by a medical helicopter from the scene, Stalder said. She had serious pelvic area injuries, but Stalder didn't know her current condition.
Thousands of motorcycles are traveling through the Black Hills because of the ongoing Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The sheriff's department issued a warning as the rally began Aug. 7 for people to keep their distance from bison.
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Driver’s license photos aren't always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect — for a furniture store.
Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn't a picture of her. It only showed an empty chair.
“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like ‘hey, I need my license fixed,'” Dodd said. “Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘oh, I need my manager for this.’”
The chair ended up being the focal point of the license because it was the last photo taken and saved to Dodd's file, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told WKRN-TV. The photo was taken accidentally, the department said.
Dodd said she wasn't upset by the mistake. Instead, she said it lightened the mood amidst the coronavirus pandemic and provided her and her coworkers with a few laughs.
“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone," Dodd added. “I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning.'"
Texas hospitalizations below 7,000 for first time in weeks
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported fewer than 7,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time in six weeks Thursday, but that encouraging sign was clouded by questions over testing as schools reopen and college football teams push ahead with playing this fall.
Testing has dropped off in Texas, a trend seen across the U.S. as health experts worry that people who are not symptomatic are not bothering to seek tests because of long lines and the prospect of waiting days to get results. Demand has curtailed to the point that in Austin and Dallas, health officials have expanded eligibility for testing, including those who are asymptomatic.
But there remain grim reminders of the toll the virus took on Texas this summer: COVID-19 deaths have risen by more than 30% in August, including 255 new reported deaths Thursday. And hospitals on the hard-hit Texas border remain busy with coronavirus patients, even as doctors statewide are handling thousands of fewer COVID-19 cases than a month ago.
“We do have abundant testing capacity,” Abbott told reporters in Lubbock, a region that was a hard hit by the virus in May after outbreaks at nearby meatpacking plants. “We’re not having enough people step forward to be tested as we did before.”
Numbers from Texas health officials this week, however, offered a hazy picture of how much testing has fallen. On Wednesday, the seven-day infection rate average in Texas hit a record 24%, suggesting that roughly one in every four coronavirus tests in Texas was coming back positive. By Thursday that number dropped to 16%, which state health officials said was the result of clearing a backlog of cases and errors in data reported by a hospital and commercial lab.
Falling testing demand is also a factor, said Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
High infection rates threaten to prolong the shuttering of some Texas businesses, particularly bars, which have been closed since June and are likely to remain that way until the positivity rate drops below 10%, which Abbott has made a threshold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.