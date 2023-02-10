UW researchers document continuing wage gap in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A new study by University of Wyoming economists Anne Alexander and Chian Jones Ritten shows Wyoming’s gender wage gap persists, to the detriment of the state’s families and economy.
Their report, “The Wage Gap in Wyoming in 2022: How Gender, Race and Ethnicity Affect Pay Equity,” was released recently by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, in partnership with the Equality State Policy Center and the Wyoming Council for Women. In addition to the work by Alexander and Jones Ritten, UW’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center provided data assistance.
According to the report, women make 75 cents for every dollar men make in Wyoming.
“Regardless of methodology, Wyoming consistently ranks last or near last in wage gap analyses, even when adjusted for cost of living and regional prices. Over the course of a year, this wage gap results in an estimated loss of $1.5 billion to the Wyoming economy,” Alexander and Jones Ritten wrote. “The average working woman in Wyoming loses enough money during a year from the gender wage gap to buy a total of 108 more weeks of food, 12 more months of mortgage and utilities payments, 21 more months of rent or 8,402 additional gallons of gas.”
This story was published on Feb. 10, 2023.
Beware phishing emails aimed at business owners
JACKSON (WNE) — Be on guard about phishing “Business Membership” emails, warns the town of Jackson.
According to a Feb. 3 press release, the town has been contacted regarding suspicious emails about “Business-Holders Memberships.”
“These are spam, phishing emails attempting to get community members to share personal information,” the press release said. “If you receive one of these emails do not respond.”
“Unfortunately, over the past few years we have been seeing more and more of these phishing schemes misrepresenting themselves as the Town of Jackson,” the press release said. “When we are made aware of these campaigns, we work with our Police Department to the extent possible and do our best to educate community members about keeping themselves and their private information safe online.”
The town offered tips on how to determine if an email is legitimate:
• Tone, grammar, and urgency: Read the email to see if these seem off.
• If you weren’t expecting it, don’t open it. If you think it’s from a known contact of
yours but aren’t sure, send a message via other means — like text or phone —
to see if it’s genuine.
• Look for inconsistencies in email addresses, links, or domain names.
• Never reply to suspicious emails.
This story was published on Feb. 10, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.