Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
LONDON (AP) — Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media company's crackdown on one of its most widely followed users.
After Trump tweeted the video late Thursday, Twitter took the rare step of adding a warning that it was “manipulated media" and linked to a page that said multiple journalists confirmed the clip was edited to make it look like a CNN broadcast. The video remains visible in Trump's timeline.
The doctored clip used footage from a video that went viral last year of two toddlers, one black, one white, which CNN used for a story it did on the boys' friendship.
The video Trump shared begins with footage of the boys running set to ominous music, with a fake misspelled CNN caption reading, “Terrified todler runs from racist baby." Then it cuts to other footage from the original video of the boys excitedly running to each other and hugging, which formed the basis of the original CNN story, before showing the message, “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”
It's the latest salvo in the battle between Trump and tech companies, which he has accused of silencing conservative voices. Trump lashed out at Twitter last month after it added fact-check warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting, and vowed to add new regulations to rein in social media companies.
Twitter in March used the “manipulated media” warning to mark a video of Biden shared by President Donald Trump.
'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and movie of the same name, was removed Thursday, state officials said.
The decision prioritizes public safety, Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said.
The bus has long attracted adventurers to an area without cellphone service and marked by unpredictable weather and at-times swollen rivers. Some have had to be rescued or have died. Christopher McCandless, the subject of the book and movie, died there in 1992.
The rescue earlier this year of five Italian tourists and death last year of a woman from Belarus intensified calls from local officials for the bus, about 25 miles from the Parks Highway, to be removed.
The Alaska Army National Guard moved the bus as part of a training mission “at no cost to the public or additional cost to the state,” Feige said.
The Alaska National Guard, in a release, said the bus was removed using a heavy-lift helicopter. The crew ensured the safety of a suitcase with sentimental value to the McCandless family, the release states. It doesn't describe that item further.
Feige, in a release, said the bus will be kept in a secure location while her department weighs various options for what to do with it.
“We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination,” she said in a release. “However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts. More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives."
Couple claims $410M Mega Millions jackpot won in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A married couple from a Phoenix suburb has claimed the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store.
The winning ticket was sold May 27 at a Circle K in the city of Glendale and matched all six numbers in the June 9 Mega Millions drawing.
The couple, a 70-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, chose to remain anonymous under state law but told lottery officials they have played the lottery regularly for 38 years, KNXV-TV reported. They chose their own numbers based on family birthdays.
“My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant money was coming my way,” the wife said, according to lottery officials. “I also found a shiny new heads-up penny just before I bought our tickets, so I just knew I’d be lucky.”
The Arizona Lottery has said it was the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest payout in Arizona lottery history.
The pair chose the lump-sum cash option which pays out $319.9 million, KPHO-TV reported. After $76 million is paid in federal taxes and $15.3 million goes to state taxes, the couple will take home $227.8 million.
The couple plans to pay off their mortgage, set aside money to provide for their children and grandchildren, invest, and enjoy the rest, lottery officials said.
“I feel lighter now and it’s incredible to know that there will never be another bill that I can’t pay," the husband said, according to lottery officials.
Roaming mountain lion caught in downtown San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A young mountain lion that had been spotted sleeping in a planter box along a normally busy street and looking at his reflection in the glass of an office tower in downtown San Francisco was safely captured Thursday and released into the wild, officials said.
The disoriented cougar roamed the streets for two days until he was spotted by a police officer near Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesman.
Officers set up a perimeter and waited for animal control officials to arrive. They safely captured the 50-pound cat in an apartment building's green area with lots of shrubbery without the use of sedatives, Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Deb Campbell said.
“In 24 hours, it only moved a few blocks. The poor guy really needed some help,” she said.
Campbell said officials get reports of cougars in San Francisco about once a year. The animals come up along the Pacific Coast from the hills south of the city but eventually find their way back to the wilderness.
“We never had a mountain lion right in the middle of downtown San Francisco,” Campbell said.
Memorial planned for federal officer shot at US courthouse
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family and friends gathering to honor a federal law enforcement officer fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland will be joined Friday by the acting chief of Homeland Security, who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.
David Patrick Underwood, 53, was killed on May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a large demonstration was underway nearby over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A colleague was also shot and wounded. Authorities say an airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement has been charged in the killing.
A memorial service in Underwood’s honor is scheduled for Friday in the Oakland suburb of Pinole at the high school he attended.
Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, was joining the ceremony to honor Underwood, “a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.
Underwood died from gunshot wounds sustained during a drive-by shooting the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland that began peacefully sank into chaos. Underwood and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.
Federal authorities say the shooter used the protest as cover for the crime. Authorities say that Underwood, who is African American, was targeted because he wore a uniform.
California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday started requiring people throughout the state to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible as the coronavirus continues to spread.
“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement about the new order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”
States including Michigan, New York, Maine, Delaware and Maryland already have statewide mask orders in place.
The order came as California broadly reopens its economy. In most counties, people can now shop, dine in at restaurants, get their hair done and go to church, among other things.
Los Angeles County, which has seen more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, planned Friday to allow the reopening of nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, bars, wineries, card rooms. Racetracks can operate, but without spectators.
Customers and employees must wear cloth face coverings when around other people, a health order stated.
As restrictions relax, coronavirus cases are increasing, something the state says was expected as more people get tested. More than 3,400 infected people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, the most since April.
The state order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in health care settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation, and in outdoor spaces where it's not possible to stay six feet apart from others.
Until now, the Democratic governor had allowed local governments decide whether to mandate masks, an issue that has become politically fraught as some Americans resist orders to wear them. Newsom said he issued the order because too many people are going out in public without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.
Judge OKs housing for 7,000 LA homeless living near freeways
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement in which the city and county of Los Angeles will provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless people who live near freeways and those over 65 or vulnerable to COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
The city will provide 6,000 new beds within 10 months and another 700 beds over 18 months while the county spends $300 million over five years to fund services for the people, according to a joint statement from the offices of county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and City Council President Nury Martinez.
As a result of the agreement, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter dropped a preliminary injunction that required the relocation of homeless people living within 500 feet (152 meters) of freeways by Sept. 1 on grounds they faced a health risk emergency.
“The court has challenged us to do better, to do more and to do it quickly, and we need to meet that challenge. We are now positioned to dive into difficult but honest conversations with our county partners about future financial resources and obligations," Martinez said in a statement.
Univ. of Florida ends 'gator bait' cheer, cites racism
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations.
University President Kent Fuchs announced in a letter on Thursday that ending the cheer would be one of several changes on campus.
Fuchs says the “gator bait” cheer has “horrific historic racist imagery” involving black people being used as alligator bait.
Fuchs also says task forces will look into the university’s history with racial issues and whether any Confederate names are on campus buildings. The university will also stop using prison and jail inmates in agricultural programs.
Confederate obelisk removed from Georgia square amid cheers
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — With hundreds of people watching as midnight approached, a crane moved in and took down a Confederate monument that stood in the town square of an Atlanta suburb since 1908.
The stone obelisk was lifted from its base with straps amid jeers and chants of “Just drop it!” from onlookers in Decatur, Georgia, who were kept a safe distance by sheriff’s deputies.
Mawuli Davis, a driving force behind the lobbying effort to remove the monument, watched with others as the obelisk was slowly lowered onto its side and slid to a waiting flatbed truck. Davis' organization, the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, held a demonstration in front of the monument just a day earlier, pleading for its removal.
“This feels great. This is a people’s victory. All of our young people from Decatur High School that made this happen. All of these organizers, everybody came together," Davis told The Associated Press. "This is it. This is a victory for this country. This is an example of what can happen when people work together."
Groups like Davis' and Hate Free Decatur had been pushing for the monument to be removed since the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The monument was among those around the country that became flashpoints for protests over police brutality and racial injustice in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The city asked a Georgia judge last week to order the removal of the monument, which was often vandalized and marked by graffiti, saying it had become a threat to public safety.
Montana records most virus cases in a day since March 28
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana on Thursday reported 25 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the most in a day since late March as health officials in one county recommended a return to more stringent restrictions on activities.
The new cases came from every region of the state and reflect an emerging upward trend of infections since restrictions on social movements were eased in recent weeks.
They included two cases in Richland County in the northeast and four cases each in Big Horn County in the southeast, Gallatin county in the southwest and Flathead County in the northwest. Six other counties also reported new cases.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the number of fatalities at 20.
State officials have attributed the increase in confirmed cases over the past several weeks to moves to reopen the economy and increased testing for the virus.
The trend will likely worsen as the reopening progresses, the officials said.
Carjacker sits on driver, leads officers on chase
EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man forced his way into a vehicle, sat on the woman in the driver's seat and drove off, pinning her while leading officers on a chase that began in New Jersey and ended in Pennsylvania, police said.
Tomasz Dymek, 31, of Queens, New York, was soliciting money Thursday in a drug store parking lot when a 66-year-old woman gave him $1, Ewing police said.
“Dymek was not satisfied with the dollar so he forced his way into the victim's vehicle and drove from the lot, sitting on top of her in the driver's seat,” police said in a news release.
The woman remained pinned under Dymek as he drove and she was unable to access the brake, authorities said.
Callers alerted police, who pursued the vehicle into Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, where it became disabled.
Police arrested Dymek as he fled on foot. He faces criminal and motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.
The woman, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured.
Mayor says, ‘make it matter’ on Juneteenth
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is urging city workers who will have a paid holiday on Friday to honor Juneteenth to do something meaningful with the day and “dig deep in the discomfort” of racism.
The Portland City Commission made June 19 a paid city holiday earlier this week to honor Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas were told by Union soldiers that they were free.
“If you are off work on Friday, please make it matter. We are calling on all city employees to commemorate Juneteenth in a way that is meaningful to you — and, if you are white, in a way that is challenging for you,” Wheeler said. “Anti-racism work is not about one action, it’s a lifelong journey.”
Public safety employees who must work will being their shift with an “all call” that includes 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence. That's the amount of time George Floyd was widely believed to have been pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer before Floyd died. Minneapolis prosecutors revealed this week that the officer had his knee on Floyd's neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds.
Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging
Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos.
The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo's announcement Wednesday that it's renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says it's also reviewing its Uncle Ben's rice brand.
New York-based Colgate-Palmolive Co. said Thursday it is working with its Chinese partner, Hawley & Hazel Chemical Co., on changes to its Darlie brand toothpaste.
The toothpaste, which is popular in Asia, was called Darkie when it was first introduced in the 1930s. Packages featured a drawing of a minstrel singer in blackface with a wide smile; a Hawey & Hazel executive came up with the logo after visiting the United States and seeing Al Jolson perform. The Chinese name on the box translated to “black man toothpaste.”
B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, said Wednesday it is initiating “an immediate review” of its packaging. A smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal has appeared on Cream of Wheat packaging and in ads since at least 1918, according to the company's web site.
“We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism,” Parsippany, New Jersey-based B&G said in a statement.
Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth's syrup, said its bottles — which are shaped like a matronly woman — are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother.” But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed that the bottle's design is rooted in the “mammy” stereotype.
US drops planned limit for toxin that damages infant brains
The Trump administration on Thursday rejected imposing federal drinking-water limits for a chemical used in fireworks and other explosives and linked to brain damage in newborns, opting to override Obama administration findings that the neurotoxin was contaminating the drinking water of millions of Americans.
The contaminant is perchlorate, a component in rocket fuel, ammunition and other explosives, including fireworks. The Associated Press found one high-profile example of that on Thursday, reviewing a 2016 U.S. Geological Survey report that ties high levels of perchlorate contamination in the water at Mount Rushmore national memorial in South Dakota with past years of fireworks displays there.
While officials stopped the fireworks shows at the Black Hills memorial a decade ago, the pyrotechnics are scheduled to resume this Independence Day holiday at the urging of President Donald Trump, who plans to attend the festivities on July 3.
His administration has rolled back or eliminated scores of existing or pending public health and environmental protections, and the latest example came Thursday when Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the government would not move forward on setting the first mandatory federal limits for perchlorate in drinking water.
The rollbacks have targeted Obama-era initiatives in particular, with the Trump administration saying the regulations are burdensome to business and are unnecessary.
Wheeler said in a statement the decision to drop the introduction of federal limits for perchlorate fulfill's Trump's "promise to pare back burdensome ‘one-size-fits-all’ overregulation for the American people.”
Perchlorate from runoff contaminates the drinking water of as many as 16 million Americans, the Obama administration said in 2011 when it announced the EPA would act to set maximum limits for perchlorate for the first time.
Perchlorate can damage the development of fetuses and children and cause measurable drops in IQ in newborns, the American Academy of Pediatrics said last August in urging the “strongest possible” federal limits.
