Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday.
The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles (22,000 kilometers) of Earth, well below many of the communications satellites orbiting the planet, scientists said this week. The closest approach will occur Thursday morning over the southeastern Pacific Ocean.
Once it’s gone, the asteroid won’t be back to Earth's neighborhood until 2041.
Scientists estimate the asteroid is between 15 feet and 30 feet (4.5 meters to 9 meters). By asteroid standards, that’s considered puny. Asteroids of this size hit Earth’s atmosphere and burn up once every year or two, said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. There could be as many as 100 million of these little asteroids out there.
The real threat are considerably bigger asteroids. The good news is that these are easier to spot much sooner than just a few days out.
Asteroid 2020 SW, as it is known, was discovered last Friday by the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A man caught on surveillance video is suspected of stealing cat blood from a veterinary clinic in Florida, sheriff's officials said.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures showing the man who walked up to the door of the Anastasia Cat Clinic on Sept. 17.
The man was seen touching and inspecting an Antech Diagnostics blood box before leaving the area, sheriff's officials said. About 20 minutes later, a truck seen in the parking area and a man wearing the same clothing walked up to the clinic and took the box. The box contained four vials of cat blood, the report said.
The vehicle then left the area.
Trump supporter charged with hitting girl with flagpole
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — A man was arrested last week after striking a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection, authorities said.
Norbert Logsdon Jr., 67, of Orange Park, was charged Sept. 16 with child abuse without great bodily harm and later released on bail, the Florida Times-Union reported.
Logsdon and others had been participating in a sidewalk support event for the Republican president near an Orange Park intersection, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The girl had been riding in a car with her mother, who exchanged taunts with Logsdon as they waited to turn into a nearby restaurant, officials said. A video that the mother posed on Facebook appears to show Logsdon approach the vehicle, stick the flagpole through an open car window and hit the girl.
A deputy who later interviewed the girl noted redness on her face.
Woodward's 'Rage' sells 600,000 copies in first week
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward's “Rage” sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.
Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward's book will be going into its fourth printing, with total books in print to be 1.3 million copies. Featuring 18 interviews with President Trump, including one in which he acknowledges in February the potential severity of the coronavirus, “Rage” has topped Amazon.com and other bestseller lists since coming out Sept. 15. Woodward's previous Trump book, “Fear,” has sold 2 million copies since its 2018 release.
John Bolton's “The Room Where It Happened” and Mary Trump's “Too Much and Never Enough,” also Simon & Schuster books, are among other Trump-related works this year that quickly sold hundreds of thousands of copies.
Something unusual is missing among Nielsen's top programs
NEW YORK (AP) — There's something missing in the Nielsen company's listing of last week's 20 most popular prime-time programs, something that once would have seemed inconceivable.
Not a single scripted program is included — no drama or no comedy.
The most-watched scripted show of the week, NBC's drama “Transplant,” ranked No. 42 with 3.63 million viewers. On what would normally be the eve of the start of a new season, the television production cupboard is bare because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the top 20 included four NFL games, much to the networks' relief, and two NBA playoff games. Games like “Dancing With the Stars,” “America's Got Talent” and “Big Brother” filled more time.
And there was plenty of news, led by the season premiere of “60 Minutes” on CBS. Thirteen individual programs on Fox News Channel alone had a bigger audience than “Transplant.”
The top 20 had one entry that was at least ABOUT scripted drama and comedy, with the annual telecast of the Emmy Awards on ABC. But the Emmys had its smallest audience ever, and even lagged behind the Academy of Country Music Awards last week.
Feds: Fraudster blew $30K in Vegas with virus loan money
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A convicted bank robber from Rhode Island fraudulently obtained $600,000 in forgivable federal business loans and spent $30,000 in Las Vegas before being caught, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Michael Moller, 41, of Middletown, was held without bail pending trial at an appearance Tuesday in federal court.
Moller in April filed for $4.7 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program to pay employees at businesses he said were based in Fall River, Massachusetts, prosecutors said. There was no evidence those businesses existed, authorities said.
In addition to filing for loans in his own name, he applied for loans using his father's name, his girlfriend's brother's name, and his girlfriend's son's name, authorities said.
The federal program’s funds are intended for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He actually received $600,000 through the program, and spent $30,000 of it on a trip to Las Vegas, authorities said.
Moller, who also goes by Michael Robinson, is charged with making false statements and bank fraud.
According to court records, Moller remains on probation stemming from previous bank robbery convictions in Massachusetts. At the time of the robberies, he was on probation for a fraud conviction.
S Carolina teachers stay home to advocate for pay, safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina teachers took a personal day Wednesday to fight for safer classrooms amid the pandemic as well as an annual small raise that was frozen after the economy crashed because of the virus.
Unlike May 2019, when SC for Ed brought 10,000 people to the Statehouse for a rally in support of educators that garnered national attention, teachers on Wednesday stayed home and called and emailed legislators.
“We didn't want to put them at any more risk,” said Lisa Ellis, who founded the group on social media less than two years ago.
Unhappy teachers are again moving to the front of South Carolina politics. After that huge rally 16 months ago, the governor and many lawmakers supported a $3,000 across-the-board raise for teachers in December.
But then COVID-19 arrived, the money for the raises disappeared and now teachers have gone from unappreciated to in fear of their own lives and their families' lives as Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and others push for in-person teaching five days a week.
Local COVID-19 case counts and positive testing levels are higher than the rates discussed for safe schools at the start of the summer.
Hanford contractors agree to pay $58 million fine for fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two companies that do work at a former nuclear weapons production plant will pay fines of nearly $58 million for improperly billing the federal government for thousands of hours of work that were not performed.
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday afternoon announced the settlement involving the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, a Manhattan Project-era facility near Richland, Washington, that is the nation's most contaminated nuclear site.
The settlement was reached between Bechtel Corp. and AECOM Energy & Construction Inc., which for years have been constructing a giant nuclear waste treatment plant to clean up the Hanford site, which produced most of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal.
“It is stunning that, for nearly a decade, Bechtel and AECOM chose to line their corporate pockets by diverting important taxpayer funds from this critically essential effort,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Harrington said in a news release.
As part of the agreement, the contractors denied any liability in regard to further legal actions.
“As a company, we felt it was in the best interest of the project and our customer to resolve this matter so that we can avoid the distractions and expenses of a protracted legal proceeding,” Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit, said in a press release.
Hanford was created during World War II as part of the Manhattan Project effort to create an atomic bomb. Plutonium produced at Hanford was used in the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, that effectively ended World War II.
During the Cold War, Hanford produced about two-thirds of the plutonium for the U.S. nuclear arsenal. That work created the nation’s largest collection of toxic radioactive waste, some 56 million gallons contained in 177 aging underground storage tanks.
Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militias
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site, after a militia group used the platform to draw armed people to protests in Wisconsin last month that left two people dead.
Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25 over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, two days earlier. A white officer shot Blake in the back seven times, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
Some of the protests turned violent, with demonstrators burning and looting buildings. Gov. Tony Evers had to call out the National Guard to gain control of the city.
According to the lawsuit, a militia group calling itself the Kenosha Guard put out a call on its Facebook page for armed people to guard property in the city, which sits along Lake Michigan between Milwaukee and Chicago. Among those who took up the call was Rittenhouse, who is from Antioch, Illinois, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Kenosha, according to the suit.
The plaintiffs, citing a Buzzfeed story, argue that Facebook received more than 400 complaints that the Kenosha Guard’s post but that the company's content moderators conducted several reviews and decided the post didn't violate Facebook's anti-violence policies. The Kenosha Guard took down its call to arms the day after the shootings and Facebook took down the militia group's entire page later that day, Buzzfeed reported.
The plaintiffs contend that Facebook was negligent for not removing the Kenosha Guard's post. They're seeking an injunction that would force the company to prohibit violent rhetoric, militias and hate groups from the site. They warn that such groups are still posting on Facebook and could use it to incite violence if President Donald Trump loses the Nov. 3 election b
