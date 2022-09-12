Sexual assault charges against state trooper filed in district court
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Documents charging a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force have been filed in Laramie County District Court.
Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman was arrested Aug. 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highway Patrol news release sent out that day.
The WHP apparently learned about a pending Cheyenne Police Department investigation involving Testerman on May 2, and he has been on administrative leave since then, the Highway Patrol said.
Testerman’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in front of Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. Testerman waived a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Sept. 7, automatically binding the charges over from Laramie County Circuit Court.
If convicted, Testerman faces up to 150 years in prison. Each count of first-degree sexual assault carries a possible sentence of five to 50 years of incarceration, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, according to court papers.
Both redacted and un-redacted affidavits of probable cause, which describe the details of the case, are currently in a confidential court file.
The case is being prosecuted by Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office.
A motion filed Aug. 29 by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove asking for Erramouspe’s appointment said her office had “determined there are multiple conflicts of interest” that prevented its staff from prosecuting the case.
Laramie-based attorneys Tom Fleener and Devon Petersen entered their appearance for Testerman on Aug. 31, according to court documents.
Testerman bonded out of jail following an Aug. 31 initial appearance, according to a jail official. His bond had been set at $100,000 cash or surety.
Jackson hospital ready to build 15 apartments for its employees
JACKSON (WNE) — St. John’s Health could break ground on a new 15-unit apartment building for hospital employees in Jackson this year.
The Jackson Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the hospital’s three-story Karns Apartment Building development plan. The modern gray and white building will sit on 0.34 acres of vacant land at the corner of South King Street and East Karns Avenue, catty-cornered from StillWest Brewery and Grill.
The 15 units are intended to be rented to hospital staff, St. John’s Chief Communications Officer Karen Connelly told the Jackson Hole Daily.
There will be five studio units and 10 2-bedroom units, with three apartments that will be deed-restricted for the Teton County workforce, meaning that even if the ownership changed hands, three apartments will still have to be occupied by people who work at least 30 hours a week in Teton County, among other restrictions.
The workforce units will include one studio and two 2-bedroom apartments.
The hospital will be able to build an extra 8,169 square feet beyond what’s typically allowed in the high density neighborhood zone because the plan includes the three workforce deed restrictions under a regulation that exchanges more density for restrictions intended to make housing more accessible to local workers.
The project also will generate $39,715 for affordable housing through a mitigation fee paid by the developer.
While the project got councilors’ approval, it also brought up bigger questions about the direction of development in Jackson. Of the three units deed restricted as workforce housing, Councilor Jessica Sell Chambers said, “Thank you, I just think we can do better.”
The units aren’t “capital ‘A’ affordable,” she said, meaning they’ll never be restricted to people making less money.
Man sentenced for sexually abusing minors at Sheridan day care
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips deviated from a plea agreement reached in the case of 26-year-old Caleb Morel, who faced charges for sexually assaulting three minors younger than 6 years old while working at a local child care facility.
During the sentencing hearing Sept. 8, Phillips noted several aggravating factors in the case, including Morel’s grooming of the young children under his care.
Morel originally faced four charges: first degree sexual abuse of a minor, second degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual abuse of a minor.
In the plea agreement, two counts were dismissed, leaving one count each of second degree and third degree sexual abuse of a minor.
While the plea agreement recommended Phillips sentenced Morel to 6-10 years imprisonment for the second degree sexual abuse charge, Phillips increased that term to 10-15 years.
In addition, while the agreement stipulated a three- to five-year prison term for the third degree sexual abuse charge be suspended in lieu of five years of probation, Phillips increased the term of probation to 10 years.
During the sentencing hearing, two of the families impacted by Morel’s actions read victim impact statements, describing the short- and long-term effects of the abuse their children suffered under the care of somebody they trusted.
The youngest child abused was 3 years old at the time of the crimes, his mother said.
Morel worked at Kids Country Daycare at the time of the crimes.
Oh deer! Local brings up deer population to Rock Springs City Council
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Rock Springs resident voiced her concerns pertaining to the deer population following a presentation given by a representative from Wyoming Game and Fish during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Rock Springs resident Sharrie Paoli, who lives on Hillcrest Drive, said that the deer have increased in number and have continued to show up in her yard.
“This year is horrendous,” she said. “I can’t keep the deer out of the yard.”
Paoli recited a list of repellents she has used to try to keep the deer away, none of which seem to work. The deer have damaged the fence in her yard, as well as apple trees, grass and flowers, she said.
Andy Roosa from Wyoming Game and Fish had just completed a presentation on ways to lower the population of deer in Rock Springs.
He said to remove deer from the city limits, the council would have to apply for a Wyoming Game and Fish Chapter 56 Lethal Removal permit. Most towns choose to perform a deer count first to get a rough estimate of how many deer should be removed.
“Deer must be taken with the most humane method available, which is normally just with a firearm,” he said.
According to Roosa, all deer have to be retrieved and field dressed under the permit.
A CWD sample has to be submitted to the state vet lab. If the test comes back negative, the deer must be donated for consumption on a donation coupon provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. All of the antlers have to be given to the Game and Fish for disposal.
Council member Keaton West pointed to the drought as a factor to the reason why deer are coming into town to search for food and water. West also said that city residents putting out water and food for the deer doesn’t help the matter.
This story was published on Sept. 10, 2022.
