California seeing biggest jump in virus cases in months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's coronavirus cases are at their highest levels in months, a disquieting reality Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday was “obviously sobering" and that led San Francisco Bay Area health officials to urge people who travel outside the region to quarantine for two weeks upon return.
Newsom said some of the increase could be tied to Halloween celebrations while Barbara Ferrer, the health director for Los Angeles County, urged people who gathered during the weekend to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race to quarantine to avoid fueling the spread.
LA County is home to 10 million people, roughly one-quarter of California's population, and was seeing 750 cases per day in September. Last week, four days saw case counts above 2,000.
“Recovery just doesn’t continue when you have thousands of new cases each day," Ferrer said. “And many of these cases stem from people taking risks that are frankly not appropriate. It isn’t that hard to play by the rules, especially since these rules are what keep some people alive and allow our economy to improve."
California hasn't seen the even more dramatic surges other states are experiencing but new figures are troubling. The number of confirmed cases, the infection rate, hospitalizations and intensive care patients all have reached their highest level in months, Newsom warned.
The positivity rate — the number of people who test positive — climbed from 2.5% to 3.7% in about three weeks, hospitalizations are 29% over 14 days and "that trendline continues up,” he said. Meantime, California is nearing two grim milestones: 1 million cases and 18,000 deaths.
The state updates every Tuesday its 58 counties' progress on a four-tier, color-coded system for reopening. The lower the cases and positivity rate, the fewer restrictions there are for businesses and certain activities in that county.
Salt Life founder held as flight risk in woman's death
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The founder of the popular beach clothing brand Salt Life is being held in a Florida jail as a “flight risk" after being charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room last month.
On Monday, Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras set bond at $255,000 for Michael Troy Hutto, 54, on a manslaughter charge in the death of Lora Grace Duncan, court records show. Hutto remained in jail and a lawyer for him was not listed on court records.
Police found Duncan’s body at the Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront resort after her father reported he had not heard from her in two days, according to an arrest report. He told investigators Hutto and his daughter were in a relationship and that she “sounded out of character” when they last spoke, police wrote in the documents.
Hutto's belongings, including his wallet and an ID card, were in the hotel room, investigators said in an arrest report.
Authorities then began searching for Hutto. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested him at a Jacksonville hospital, about 280 miles (450 kilometers) from the hotel, after the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told another law enforcement agency he had overdosed in his car at a St. Augustine gas station Oct. 28.
Prosecutors and police said Hutto admitted to accidentally shooting Duncan while the two were “playing” with a gun inside the hotel room.
Salt Life issued a statement last week saying Hutto had not been involved with the company since he and his partners sold the business in 2013 for nearly $40 million.
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a record-breaking 29th named storm has formed in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.
The hurricane center said in a statement at 10 a.m. EST Monday that Theta had developed about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).
It said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect as the storm moves to the east near 15 mph (24 kph).
The storm is expected to continue in an east-northeast direction over the coming days and forecasters say Theta might slightly strengthen in the next 12 to 24 hours.
The center said Theta broke a previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.
Mexican cartel member facing US drug conspiracy charges
CHICAGO (AP) — An alleged high-ranking member of the Mexican drug cartel Beltran-Leyva was brought to Chicago to face charges that he helped manufacture and import cocaine into the United States, federal prosecutors revealed Monday.
Geronimo Gamez-Garcia, who has been in custody in Mexico since 2017, was brought to Chicago last week. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil Harjani on Thursday, court records show.
Prosecutors allege that from 2015 to 2017, Gamez-Garcia conspired with two others, identified in the indictment as Individual A and Individual B, to manufacture and import large quantities of cocaine into the United States from Mexico.
Gamez-Garcia was arrested in the Mexican state of Morelos in November 2017, and his legal effort to prevent his extradition was denied earlier this year.
Gamez-Garcia is a cousin of former cartel kingpin Arturo Beltran-Leyva and acted as the organization’s logistics chief. Beltran-Leyva was killed in a firefight with Mexican authorities in 2009 before he could be brought to the U.S. to face narcotics trafficking charges.
The indictment of Gamez-Garcia is the latest case brought by the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago against leaders of Mexico’s drug cartels, which allegedly funnel tons of drugs through the city. Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was also indicted in Chicago but was tried in New York, where he was sentenced to life in prison last year.
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts in virus quarantine
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore have gone into quarantine after both were exposed to a person with the coronavirus.
Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage says Ricketts and Shore had dinner outside with three other people on Sunday night. One of the people who was with them tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.
Gage says Ricketts and Shore will quarantine for 14 days. Neither is showing any symptoms, and both will get tested “at the appropriate time,” Gage says.
The Republican governor will remotely host his scheduled Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus news briefings.
Nebraska has had a recent record-setting surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, prompting Ricketts to reimpose some of the public health mandates that were lifted in September. Some Nebraska medical officials have said those steps aren’t enough, and they’re concerned growing caseloads will soon overwhelm the state’s hospitals.
Cat at Northeast's highest peak dies after 12 years on duty
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat who patrolled the highest peak in the northeast U.S. for a dozen years as its weather observatory's mascot has died.
Marty, a black Maine coon cat, succumbed to “an unforeseen illness," Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said in a news release Monday.
“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years, I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed,” she wrote.
The Mount Washington Observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot (1,915-meter) summit, called the “home of the world's worst weather," since 1932. The observatory had recently shared the news that Marty would retire from the mountain early in 2021.
“The summit feline tradition will continue," the news release said.
Marty, a shelter cat, won 53% of the Mount Washington Mascot Primary in January 2008, the same time that Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican John McCain won their respective races in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
Feds: NYPD officer served as lookout for cocaine ring
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities arrested a New York City police officer Monday on charges he served as a lookout for drug traffickers who smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the United States.
Officer Amaury Abreu, 34, of Hauppauge, is accused of explaining law enforcement methods to the drug ring and performing warrant checks on its members.
Federal prosecutors said he also distributed cocaine and traveled to the Dominican Republic in January and February to meet with leaders of the trafficking group.
“Today I’m going to find out the thing I couldn’t yesterday because there were too many people at the office,” Abreu said in one message to the traffickers, according to court records.
Abreu was charged with conspiring to import and distribute cocaine and released Monday on $1 million bond. A message was sent to his defense attorney seeking comment.
Abreu has been with the NYPD nine years and is suspended without pay, the Police Department said.
Seth DuCharme, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney, said in a statement that Abreu "disgraced his NYPD badge and betrayed the public trust as well as fellow members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line to interdict drugs that endanger our communities.”
Federal prosecutors also charged two high-ranking members of the New York-based group and the owner of a Long Island produce company accused of receiving cocaine concealed in cardboard tomato boxes.
North Dakota trying to ease stress on hospitals, workers
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday that health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms should be allowed to stay on the job, part of an effort to ease the stress both on hospitals and medical personnel trying to keep up with skyrocketing cases.
The governor said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been allowing infected workers without symptoms to keep working as long as they take precautionary measures. The state is also looking to increase rapid testing of healthcare workers to “keep them in the game,” the governor said.
The governor said leaders from the six major hospitals in the state will meet daily to discuss hospital space and staffing, with the likelihood of shifting nurses and other medical personnel even “among competitors if necessary.” Some hospitals will also be suspending some elective surgeries, he said.
Burgum also announced that every county in the state has been declared at high risk, which means that businesses will be limited to 25 percent capacity with a cap of 50 people and no standing room allowed. He added that masks “should be required.”
The edict comes on a day when 14 more patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 to increase the record number of people being treated in medical facilities to 254.
Burgum said that while that while people may disagree on the effects of the virus, “the one thing that is not debatable is that our hospitals are under enormous pressure.”
There are 11 staffed intensive care beds and 203 staff inpatient beds available statewide, according to data updated Monday afternoon.
The state confirmed 1,160 new virus cases since Sunday, lifting the total to nearly 55,500 since the start of the pandemic. There were 2,182 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported.
Oregon elections director fired after he details problems
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's elections director was abruptly fired in a text message by the secretary of state after he pointed out serious issues with the state's aging and vulnerable technology for running elections.
Elections Director Stephen Trout learned in a text message Thursday night — as his department and county elections officials were still counting votes from the Nov. 3 election — that he was out.
On Friday, Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican appointed to the position by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, announced to county clerks and other elections officials in Oregon's 36 counties that “today is also Steve Trout’s last day with the Agency.”
Election officials in the state were stunned.
Steve Druckenmiller, the veteran Linn County clerk, said Clarno's action was “dangerous and so ignorant.”
“We are still in the election process right now. We are reconciling, we’re dealing with problems right now as far as your signatures and communicating with voters who didn’t sign the ballots," Druckenmiller said. “We’re going to have to do recounts, all of these things. She doesn’t understand elections.”
Clarno spokeswoman Andrea Chiapella said Trout was “a knowledgeable advocate for the democratic process on our team” and that he planned to leave on Dec. 15 anyway. Deputy Director Michelle Teed has been named acting elections director, Chiapella said.
Ellsworth, Minneapolis St. Paul are 'red' Air Force bases
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and the Minneapolis St. Paul Air Reserve Base in Minnesota are among nine U.S. Air Force bases in the world that have been categorized as a “red” installation due to the rise of active COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding the bases.
The red categorization means any civilian or service member would have to meet specific requirements or have an approved waiver to either leave the bases for another military installation or arrive for duty, according the U.S. Department of Defense.
Department officials won't comment on the number of coronavirus cases on bases.
According to Ellsworth’s protocols, off-base gyms and fitness centers are off-limits and base personnel are prohibited from dining at restaurants or going to bars, clubs, casinos, breweries, concerts, festivals or anywhere with a large crowd.
Ellsworth requires all personnel to wear face masks on base and when going into any off-base retail establishment.
Man charged with supplying gun in deadly Wisconsin protest
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man with supplying the gun that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a protest over police brutality in August.
Online court records show prosecutors in Kenosha charged 19-year-old Dominick Black on Nov. 3 with two felony counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor causing death. Black could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on both counts.
Black made his initial court appearance Monday. Court Commissioner Loren Keating set his bail at $2,500 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 19. Black's attorney, Robert Keller, didn't immediately return a message left at his office after the court appearance.
The Kenosha News reported that a criminal complaint alleges Black asked his friend, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, to help him guard businesses in Kenosha from protesters the night of Aug. 25. Demonstrators converged on the city for several nights after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times during a domestic dispute. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.
Black and Rittenhouse went to Black's stepfather's house to get an assault-style rifle that Rittenhouse could use that night, the complaint said. Wisconsin law prohibits minors from carrying or possessing firearms unless they're hunting.
The complaint alleges that Rittenhouse used the rifle to fatally shoot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wound a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple counts, including intentional homicide and illegally possessing a gun. His attorneys contend he was acting in self-defense. The case has been a rallying point for conservatives upset with property destruction during protests across the country this year.
Police first met Black at the Rittenhouse family's apartment in Antioch, where he told them he had the rifle that Rittenhouse used in the trunk of his car and that he'd given Rittenhouse the weapon. Police recovered the rifle as well as another rifle Black carried during the protest from the car.
According to Antioch police reports, Black's stepfather said Black bought the gun for Rittenhouse in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, using Rittenhouse's money but put the gun in his own name.
