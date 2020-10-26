Rock Springs man charged with manslaughter in wife’s death
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff ’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a Rock Springs woman earlier this year.
Lena Lynn Fletcher, 46, of Rock Springs, was shot to death in her home on June 29.
She lived in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated neighborhood of Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs.
Upon arrival at the residence, deputies witnessed Fletcher’s husband, Jason Lee Fletcher, 45, also of Rock Springs, straddled over the top of his wife’s body holding a towel over a gunshot wound to her neck, according to a press release. Lena Fletcher was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her husband initially claimed that she either accidentally or purposely shot herself with a loaded revolver after a night of heavy drinking, the release said, but a forensic pathologist ruled her death a homicide.
Through the course of the months-long investigation, sheriff ’s detectives uncovered more pieces of forensic and ballistic evidence contrary to her husband’s claim that Lena’s fatal injuries were the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A bench warrant was issued for Jason Fletcher’s arrest earlier Friday morning, and sheriff ’s detectives arrested him Friday afternoon without incident, according to the release.
Fletcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter, which in Wyoming is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years. Fletcher remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.
Mullen Fire mostly contained; mop-up continues
RAWLINS (WNE) – The Mullen Fire, which has been burning for five weeks and has reached 176,878 acres, was 81% contained as of Friday.
Smoke from burning stumps and other heavy fuels was still visible Thursday, and residents who have returned to pre-evacuation areas may continue to see smoke and flames, according to an update from the fire’s InciWeb page.
Despite the lingering burning, the majority of the fire is contained and is being cleared up.
Firefighters continue monitoring, mopping-up, removing equipment and repairing damage.
Approximately 385 firefighters and support staff are still working on the Mullen Fire.
Because of the current cooling trend in the weather, fire behavior is expected to decrease for the next few days.
A National Forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range. Travelers on open roads and highways are asked to stay on roadways and not enter the forest. Information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/7208.
After banned items explode, Teton recyclers ask residents to do better
JACKSON (WNE) — After suffering both a fire and a bear spray canister explosion, Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling is asking the public to do a better job properly disposing of batteries and canisters.
"Please remember the human element of recycling and trash in Teton County," a press release said. "Recycling Center staff work very closely with every piece of material that comes to the facility, and some can be very dangerous."
Batteries and bear spray are banned from the landfill and should be brought to the Teton County Recycling Center at 3270 S. Adams Canyon Road.
If they are not — or end up in the wrong bins — the results can be dangerous.
Lithium batteries, the press release warned, "pose an extreme fire risk when exposed to water, heat, or pressure."
Recently, they may have caused a fire at the Trash Transfer Station that was extinguished and reignited hours later. Another time, batteries were found in office paper recycling, but caught before moving further down the recycling stream where they could have caused fire or damage.
A bear spray canister mistakenly placed into the glass bin at the Recycling Center was punctured recently, causing the center to pause operations and send two staff members home.
